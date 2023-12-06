. . . . . . . . . . . . .


Palestine: Israeli army killed 8 and injured dozens Palestinians in West Bank since Mon

Gaza: 50 Palestinians killed as Israeli jets bomb 2 schools: 800 killed across Gaza since Sat

Palestine: Israeli forces killed 5 Palestinians in West Bank since Sat

Gaza: 300 Palestinians killed by Israeli air raids across Gaza in last 24 hours

Gaza: 54 Palestinians killed as Israel resumes bombing north, central, south Gaza

Jenin, W Bank: Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians, incl 2 children, as it sieges refugee camp

160 corpses retrieved from under rubble in Gaza Strip: Media Office

Palestine: 9 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank since Sat: 240 total killed since Oct 7

Spain: Condemning attacks on Gaza is about humanity, not ideology: Spanish premier

Palestine: Israeli army kills 5 Palestinians on Sat in West Bank

WHO may have unwittingly, knowingly facilitated Israel’s kidnapping of medical staff from Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza: Rights group

Gaza: 2 mothers killed every hour, 7 women every 2 hours in Gaza: UN

Gaza: 120 Palestinians killed in Israeli indiscriminate attacks in Gaza

Gaza: 12 killed as Israeli forces shell Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Palestine: 13 Palestinians killed in 4 days in West Bank

Russia, US, UK abstain from UN Sec Council vote on ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

Gaza: Israeli army storms Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Gaza: Israeli airstrikes level 12 dwellings in Jabalia, killing 31 Palestinians

WHO chief says Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital no longer functioning as medical facility

Gaza: 100 bodies to be buried in mass grave in Al-Shifa Hospital due to continuous Israeli airstrikes

    • [LIVESTREAM]*FREE]!Man United vs Chelsea LIVE STREAM BROADCAST ON 06 December 2023

[LIVESTREAM]*FREE]!Man United vs Chelsea LIVE STREAM BROADCAST ON 06 December 2023

6th Dec 2023

After two straight losses and amidst a mounting crisis,

LIVE==►► Man United vs Chelsea Live

STREAMING == ► ► Man United vs Chelsea Live Stream Free

 

Manchester United will try once again to get their season back on track when they take on Chelsea. United remain in the conversation for European spots and sit in seventh, five points behind fourth place Aston Villa, but their up-and-down season continues to let up. Chelsea have been just as inconsistent to start the season and sit in 10th, five points behind United, but the mood is more optimistic since it’s still early days in Mauricio Pochettino’s spell.

The two inconsistent teams seem poised to keep things entertaining — and unpredictable — as they aim for a statement-making result on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know before tuning in.

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag’s side have just two wins in their last five during a stretch that includes Champions League collapses at Copenhagen and Galatasaray. Their most recent result is a loss at Newcastle United in league play, and it feels like the team has been in freefall since. A handful of reports dropped this week questioning the players’ belief in ten Hag’s approach, which increasingly makes each and every game an indictment on his performance — and a chance to save a job that he seems doomed to lose.

FREE]!Man United vs Chelsea LIVE STREAM BROADCAST

Since United’s porous defense shows no signs of changing in the short term, the team’s best hope on Wednesday will likely be to outscore Chelsea. The team has 10 goals in their last five games, with Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Bruno Fernandes each notching two during that stretch.................................................................

Chelsea: The Blues have just one loss in their last five, a 4-1 loss at Newcastle after going down to 10, which indicates there may be a sense of stability settling in at Chelsea after a rocky start. Their successes are also led by their attack — Pochettino’s side has scored 14 goals in that period, with Nicolas Jackson notching four goals and Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling contributing with two each.

Chelsea’s weakness is also their back line, which has let in 11 goals during that stretch. It has allowed for some high-scoring games that have at times gone their way and other times have not — they showcased both their offensive strengths and defensive weaknesses in their 4-4 draw with Manchester City, as well as last weekend’s 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leave a Comment

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

