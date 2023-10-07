Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023Luton Town are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Luton Town come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Burnley in their most recent league game. South African attacker Lyle Foster and Danish winger Jacob Bruun Larsen scored the goals to secure the win for Burnley. Forward Elijah Adebayo scored the consolation goal for Luton Town. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat nine-man Liverpool 2-1 in their most recent league game.

Luton Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, odds, start time
Who's Playing Tottenham Hotspur @ Luton Town Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-2-0, Luton Town 1-1-5
When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET
Where: Kenilworth Road

But Luton Town had to settle for a 2-1 loss against Burnley on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur has been performing incredibly well recently and they've won five of their last six games. On the other hand, Luton Town's defeat on Tuesday dropped their record down to 1-1-5.

Luton v Tottenham LIVE: Spurs look to continue unbeaten start and go topLIVE on talkSPORTPublished: 15:10, 6 Oct 2023Updated: 15:10, 6 Oct 2023Tottenham have the chance to go to the top of the Premier League table when they face newly-promoted Luton Town this weekend, live on talkSPORT. Spurs haven’t been top of England’s top-flight since under Jose Mourinho two years ago but have enjoyed a stunning start to the season. 3This pair have complimented each other well in Tottenham’s midfield this seasonCredit: Getty Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed the best start in the club’s history with Tottenham unbeaten in eight Premier League matches.

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Luton Town and Tottenham Hotspur with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 PM on October 7th, 2023.

South Korean attacker Son Heung-min has managed six goals in seven league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season. Midfielder James Maddison has managed six goal contributions in seven league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season. Argentine center-back Cristian Romero has managed two goals in seven league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season. Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction Luton Town are currently 17th in the league, having won one of their first seven league games. Not much was expected from them as not many expected them to be promoted in the first place, but Luton Town have enjoyed a decent start to their league campaign.

Premier League – Matchday 8 – October 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM

Luton Town did not have an extravagant summer transfer window. Their most expensive purchase was Ryan Giles for nearly €6 million, and the club have added depth and quality to the squad by picking up players like Ross Barkley and Marvelous Nakamba for cheap fees or or on free transfers. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are flying. Many expected them to struggle following the departure of Harry Kane, but manager Ange Postecoglou has managed to do what his predecessors like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte could not; he has brought positivity to the club, which has translated into top performances on the field. Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in the league so far, and should win here.

The north Londoners’ controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool put them one point behind champions Manchester City. Tottenham can go above City having been booked in this weekend’s early kick-off and have won 12 of their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides, losing just once. Luton will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 defeat to fellow promoted side Burnley in midweek. The Hatters remain above the Clarets on goal difference to keep themselves out of the relegation zone but have yet to win at home this campaign. Luton vs Tottenham: talkSPORT coverage This Premier League clash will take place on Saturday, October 7. Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is scheduled for 12:30pm. talkSPORT will have live and exclusive coverage of the game, presented by Reshmin Chowdhury.

Tottenham Hotspur will head out on the road to face off against Luton Town at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Kenilworth Road. Tottenham Hotspur's last three contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one. Tottenham Hotspur has not lost a game since May 20th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Liverpool and snuck past 2-1. The score was all tied up 1-1 at the break, but Tottenham Hotspur was the better team in the second half.

A goal from South Korean attacker Son Heung-min and an own goal from center-back Joel Matip sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur. Dutch forward Cody Gakpo scored the goal for Liverpool, who had midfielder Curtis Jones and Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota sent off. Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers This is the first time Luton Town are facing Tottenham Hotspur in the league. Striker Carlton Morris has managed four goal contributions in seven league starts for Luton Town this season.

