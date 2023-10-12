sınır değer hesapla


12th Oct 2023
[[“LIVESTREAM”]]Femke Hermans vs. Mary Spencer LIVE Coverage ON TV Channel 11 October 2023

 

In a highly anticipated bout in the world of women’s boxing, Mary Spencer and Femke Hermans were set to clash in a thrilling match at a packed arena in Toronto, Canada. This was a showdown of two accomplished and determined fighters, both vying for a victory that could pave the way to a championship title.

Femke Hermans vs. Mary Spencer: Date, start time, TV channel and live stream Femke Hermans defeated Mary Spencer back in 2022, and the two will run it back this Wednesday in Canada.

Hermans is putting her IBO women’s light middleweight championship on the line, and the vacant IBF strap at the same weight is up for grabs.

The Belgian last fought in June when Maria Lindberg had to retire in the first round.

Spencer’s most recent action was that fight to Hermans.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Hermans vs. Spencer.

Hermans vs. Spencer fight date, start time Date: Wednesday October 11 Time: 2 a.m. UK / 9 p.m.​ ET Main event ringwalks (approx): 4 a.m. UK / 11 p.m.​ ET The card will start at 2 a.m. UK / 9 p.m.​ ET, with the main event ringwalks expected to take place at around 4 a.m. UK / 11 p.m.​ ET. The main event start time could change depending on the length of the fights on the undercard.

Mary Spencer, a hometown hero, was a Canadian boxing sensation. Known for her technical prowess and ring intelligence, she had a devoted following in Toronto. Her reputation was built on years of dedication and an impressive record, and her supporters had gathered to see her in action.

Opposite her stood Femke Hermans, a talented Belgian fighter with a reputation for her knockout power and relentless aggression. Her quest for victory was fueled by the belief that a win against a top contender like Mary Spencer could catapult her into the spotlight of women’s boxing.

As the crowd roared with anticipation, the bell rang, and the bout began. From the opening seconds, it was evident that this was going to be an intense and closely fought match. Spencer showcased her impeccable defensive skills and quick jabs, while Hermans came forward with powerful combinations.

The rounds went by, and the fighters exhibited extraordinary resilience. Spencer’s technical style was met with Hermans’ unrelenting aggression. The crowd was treated to an impressive display of skills, as both fighters exchanged powerful blows, thrilling the audience.

In the later rounds, the atmosphere was electric. The audience was on its feet, cheering for their respective favorites. Spencer’s home advantage was evident as her supporters cheered her on with passion, while Hermans’s Belgian fans were equally vocal.

As the final bell rang, both fighters stood in the center of the ring, exhausted but proud of their performance. The decision was left in the hands of the judges, and the tension in the arena was palpable.

When the decision was finally announced, it was a split decision, with the victory going to Mary Spencer. The crowd erupted into cheers as the Canadian fighter was declared the winner. It was a hard-earned and closely contested victory, and Spencer’s hand was raised in the center of the ring as she basked in the adoration of her hometown fans.

The bout between Mary Spencer and Femke Hermans had lived up to its hype, showcasing the incredible talent and determination of both fighters. As they embraced in a show of sportsmanship, they knew that they had participated in a memorable contest, leaving an indelible mark on the world of women’s boxing.

