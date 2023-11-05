[LIVESTREAM] New York City Marathon 2023 Live Broadcast

The 2023 New York Marathon is available to watch for free on RTVE in Spain, and on L’Equipe in France.

The event being shown on ESPN 2 in the US, Discovery+ in the UK, TSN in Canada and Kayo Sports in Australia. Remember to use a VPN if you’re trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch New York Marathon 2023 just below. NYC Marathon 2023 Guide: Start time, schedule and more details for Sunday’s race On Sunday, November 5. The 2023 New York City Marathon will bring runners from around the globe through the five boroughs. Last year, the final stop on the World Marathon Majors circuit returned to full capacity and saw over 47,000 people cross the finish line in Central Park. The 53rd running of the race set to feature more inspiring performances from Staten Island to Manhattan. Here’s everything you need to know, including broadcast information and elite runner storylines, about this year’s race. Ethiopians Tamirat Tola and Shura Kitata are the big-name contenders headlining the elite men’s field. The New York City marathon this Sunday, though the elite women’s lineup,

featuring a who’s who of world-leading talents, is shaping up as the strongest there’s ever been. Looking to win big are 2021 New York Marathon winner and Olympic Champion Peres Jepchirchir. Former world record holder Brigid Kosgei. reigning New York Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi. Hellen Obiri, a Boston Marathon winner, and Letesenbet Gidey, the World Half-Marathon record holder. In the men’s event, Tola, the 2022 World Championship Gold medallist who won the 2023. Great North Run and finished third at this year’s London Marathon, is the pre-race favourite. But it’ll be a close-run thing with 2020 London Marathon winner and two-time New York runner-up Kitata chopping at his heels. Throw Abdi Nageeye, the Olympic Silver medallist, into the mix and it could be a legitimate three-way scrap. LOCAL NEWS NYC Marathon 2023 Guide. Start time, schedule and more details for Sunday’s race newyork BY CBS NEW YORK TEAM NOVEMBER 2, 2023 / 11:38 AM EDT / CBS NEW YORK