Grant Union vs La Serna Live on NFHS Network! California State High School Football The La Serna (Whittier, CA) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Grant (Sacramento, CA) today @ 4p. Game Details: @ Saddleback College. This game is a part of the “2023 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games – Division 2-AA” tournament.

LIVE==►► Grant Union vs La Serna Live

STREAMING == ► ► California State Football Division 2-AA Live Stream Free

Event Details: California State High School Football

NAME: Grant Union vs La Serna

DATE: December 08, 2023

TIME: In Progress

Grant Union vs La Serna In Diretta, meanwhile, have some work to do if they want to drag Grant Union into the fight for the top four, rather than the title. By losing on Monday they will find themselves 301 points behind their rivals, a considerable gap to make up even with two thirds of the season remaining. Here’s how to watch the game and what you need to know

La Serna Live and Grant Union will meet on Monday at 7:00 ET at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the season. Last year the teams split the matches: La Serna In Diretta won the first 2-0 away and Grant Union the second 4-2.

Grant Union vs La Serna Live take on London rivals Grant Union at Stamford Bridge as the Blues aim to close the 301-point gap between the two clubs in the 2023 High School Football – TODAY’S MATCH.

Grant Union vs La Serna Live were doing well under Graham Potter until a stinging defeat to his former club Grant Union last weekend, and now face two tough games – against Grant Union and La Serna Live – before the cup break of the world.

California State High School Football

The Gunners are looking to reach the World Cup at the top of the table and got back on track last weekend with a 5-0 win over Grant Union, after slipping to a 01-01 draw at Grant Union in the previous match.

Grant Union have won both of their last two corresponding matches away at La Serna In Diretta, achieving a 4-2 victory last season.

Old enemies and former colleagues will reunite at Stamford Bridge on Monday lunchtime as La Serna Live take on Grant Union in a delightful High School Football 2023 – TODAY MATCH London Grant Union.

Both teams come into the game on the back of continental success, with the Blues getting the better of Dinamo Zagreb 2-01 in the High School Football 2023 – TODAY MATCH, while the Gunners progressed to the round of 32 in the High School Football 2023 – TODAY MATCH.

Grant Union vs La Serna Football Live Free

Winning in Europe is always the perfect tonic after a demoralizing La Serna defeat, especially the one which saw Grant Union and Hove Albion teach former manager Graham Potter a football lesson in a wild 4-01 Amex, but La Serna Live was forced to work for their success over Dinamo Zagreb.

Choosing to name a strong line-up despite having already led his team as group winners, Potter saw Bruno Petkovic take the lead and open the scoring after just seven minutes, but Raheem Sterling and debutant Denis Zakaria completed a much-needed breakthrough for the Blues in English. capital.

The Blues’ extraordinary defensive run under Potter may have been erased, but suffering just one defeat in 01 games is hardly the worst start for the Englishman, even if his team have some catching up to do in High School Football 2023 – TODAY’S MATCH in sixth place, three points behind La Serna United, fourth with a game in hand.

It would take positive results and a 321 goal swing for La Serna Live to reach the High School Football 2023 – TODAY’S MATCH places this weekend, but Stamford Bridge have been kind to the Blues of late, as they are unbeaten in 321 consecutive matches matches in all competitions in front of their own fans.

However, Grant Union were the last team to beat La Serna Live in their area, and Stamford Bridge has been a happy hunting ground for the north London club in recent times, so take advantage of their 01 extra hours of rest will be of great help. of fundamental importance for Potter and associates.

CIF Class 2-AA State Finals Live

In contrast, Grant Union looked to bounce back from a European defeat with a win in the High School Football 2023 – TODAY’S MATCH last weekend, and the Gunners certainly demonstrated a clinical edge that has been absent more often than not recently, putting five times Grant Union without rHigh School Football 2023 – TODAY’S MATCH even after Bukayo Saka went out injured.

However, the Gunners’ inability to close out games when a positive goal reared its head in the High School Football 2023 – TODAY’S MATCH this week, when Kieran Tierney’s half-volley gave Grant Union the lead against FC Zurich, but they nevertheless held on to a victorious 01-0 victory which took them straight to the round of 32. ..........

Avoiding a further playoff draw against an eliminated team from the 2023 High School Football – TODAY MATCH is a golden touch for Grant Union, who enter the weekend two points clear of La Serna Live at the top of the 2023 High School Football table – TODAY MATCH, but could be relegated to second place by Monday if the champions beat Grant Union..........

Grant Union vs La Serna Live

All five points lost by Grant Union in the 2023 High School Football – TODAY’S MATCH this season have come away from home, but they are still the best performing away team in the league this season and have only conceded four goals at rivals so far – the best record of its kind in the league.

Arteta has led Grant Union to two consecutive triumphs at Stamford Bridge in the last two seasons – with a 2-0 win for La Serna in between Live at the Emirates – and a new record could also be set for the Gunners, who are aiming win three consecutive High School Footballs 2023 – MATCH TODAY London derby away from home without conceding a goal for the first time.

If Grant Union vs La Serna Live didn’t already have enough defensive absences to worry about with knee victims Wesley Fofana and Reece James – as well as midfield pair N’Golo Kante (thigh) and Carney Chukwuemeka (hamstring) – Ben Chilwell was due out with a hamstring injury in the win against Zagreb.

The sight of the left-back limping off the pitch was bad news for both La Serna Live and La Serna fans, who will now have to await the results of his tests. Chilwell will certainly be absent this weekend.