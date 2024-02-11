[Leak@Video!!] Drake Video Leak Reddit !! Drake Viral Video

Drake responds after alleged inappropriate video of him leaks on social media

Drake became a trending topic on X after an alleged inappropriate video of the rapper was leaked online.

In the clip, a man who appeared to be the Canadian superstar undressed from the bottom down and began touching himself while sitting on a bed.

The headboard of the leaked video seems to match the one that Drake has on his $220 million private jet.

However, the 37-year-old seemingly didn’t mind the video leak as he laughed it off when asked about it by popular streamer Adin Ross.

After the video garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions online, Ross sent Drake — born Aubrey Graham — a voice memo asking him about the clip.

“I’m still Live, bro. We was just looking at the s–t. It’s like crazy bro, like God damn,” Ross, 23, said in the recording.

“You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f–king missile.”

After he sent the message to the five-time Grammy winner, Ross claimed Drake replied and “put like eight laughing emojis.”

The Kick streamer also suggested Drake might use his voice note as his “next album intro.”

However, it’s unconfirmed if the man in the video really is Drake as he has yet to comment on the video publicly.Throughout the years, Drake has had no issue showing off his ripped abs and physique online.

And despite the “Degrassi” alum having women throwing themselves at him, he is still single.

Last July, he revealed that he believes the concept of marriage is “ancient.”

“I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually,” he said on a now-deleted episode of “The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff” at the time.

“I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority.”

Drake — who has been in relationships with Rihanna, Tyra Banks, SZA, and Serena Williams — said he couldn’t offer “consistency” or dedication to a relationship “at this stage” in his life.