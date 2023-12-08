Nine undefeated teams will be among the 14 schools that will be heading to Tuscaloosa Dec. 6-7-8 to compete in the 2023 AHSAA Super 7 State Football Championships at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Fyffe vs. Reeltown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

That unbeaten list grows to 12 when you consider the teams playing in the AHSAA’s third Girls’ Flag Football Finals on Wednesday. Action gets underway next week with Wenonah (20-0) facing Montgomery Catholic (17-3) in the first ever Class 1A/5A girls’ flag championship game at 1 p.m. Following that contest at 3 p.m., Vestavia Hills (17-0) and Central-Phenix City (17-0) meet in the 6A/7A division finals. The Flag Football championships, which are in their third and final year of emerging sport status, have doubled in the number of schools participating in the sport. Flag football will officially become an AHSAA championship sport beginning with the 2024-25 and 2025-26 classification period.

For the second straight year, all seven boys’ championship games and the girls’ Flag finals will televised live over the Alabama Public Television Network. The games being produced by the NFHS Network with Vince Earley and his WOTM-TV crew producing the games. All games will also live streamed over the NFHS Network and over the AHSAA Radio Network as well..........

The Class 2A finals between Fyffe (13-1) and Reeltown (13-0) will be at 3 p.m. Friday. The Red Devils beat Region 7 rival Pisgah 32-14 in the semifinals – handing head coach Paul Benefield the 350th win of his high school coaching career......... He became just the third coach in AHSAA history to reach that milestone. IMW-Wright’s Terry Curtis and Central of Clay County’s Danny Horn both reached that milestone during the regular season this year.

Reeltown squeaked out a 31-28 victory over previously undefeated B.B. Comer (13-1) Friday night at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga with Gaines Tapley booting a 23-yard field goal on the final play of the game to lift the Rebels of Coach Matt Johnson to the victory and Super 7 berth. The field goal the first one attempted by Reeltown this season.