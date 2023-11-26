[HSF-LIVE!]*Ramapo vs Mainland Regional Live NJSIAA HS Football Championship November 26, 2023

Watch Live – Ramapo vs Mainland Regional

Ramapo vs Mainland Regional LIVE Michigan Group 4 State championship

On Saturday, November 25, 2023 the Ramapo vs Mainland Regional will face off in an eagerly-awaited high school Football contest that will be streamed live via an expert platform in streamings high school sporting events. Ramapo vs Mainland Regional Live Boys Football 26/11/2023 || This match start at

Ramapo vs Mainland Regional Live HS Football – November 25, 2023

In a rematch of last season’s Class 5A state championship game, No. 1 Wilsonville got its revenge over No. 5 Summit with a 34-2 win at Willamette University in Salem Saturday night.

The Wildcats will square off against No. 3 Mountain View Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium in the state championship game.

In the Wildcats’ second win over the Storm this season, senior quarterback Kallen Gutridge passed for 309 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards to send the Wildcats back to the state title game.

Wilsonville had more than double the number of total yards on offense compared to Summit, and its defense forced four turnovers and had three sacks in the victory.

Junior wideout Mark Wiepert was Gutridge’s favorite target, catching 14 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

For Summit, Sam Stephens carried the ball 16 times for 68 yards rushing, while senior running back Sam Fassett finished with 32 yards on the ground.

Wilsonville’s defense forced three interceptions and allowed just 59 yards passing.

Senior tight end Charlie Crowell led the Storm with 42 receiving yards on two catches.

When the Storm and Wildcats squared off in late September, Summit found itself in a 20-0 hole before rallying to make it a game in the second half.

This time, the Storm went into halftime only trailing by only 11 after forcing a safety late in the first half.

The second half started on a high note for the Storm defense when senior safety Holden Booher intercepted Gutridge in the red zone and returned the ball to Wilsonville territory. But the offense could not capitalize on the turnover and good field position.

The Wildcats then scored on their next three third quarter drives. Wiepert had touchdown catches of 17 and 30 yards, while senior tight end Emmitt Fee caught a 3-yard touchdown as Wilsonville pulled away.

Summit junior defensive back Cutler Hobin was named the team’s player of the game after finishing with a game-high 10 unassisted tackles.