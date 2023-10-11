sınır değer hesapla


Scrolling news:

Gaza: Over 1,000 Palestinians killed, 5,000 injured, 260,000 displaced in Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: 2700 Israeli air attacks on residential neighbourhoods killed 700 Palestinians incl 143 children

Palestine: 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Over 1,100 Palestinians & Israelis killed in attacks in Gaza & Israel

Israel declares ‘state of readiness’ for war, many killed

Palestine: Israeli forces kill third Palestinian in less than 24 hours

‘Despicable’ Qur’an burnings aim to drive wedges between communities, countries: UN rights chief

Palestine: 1,100 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to celebrate Sukkot

Turkey: Two police officers injured in terrorist attack in Ankara

Sudan denies al-Burhan’s meeting with Islamic movement leaders amid conflict

Palestine: Israeli forces shot dead young Palestinian in W Bank

Pakistan: 10 people killed, 50 injured in blast near mosque in Balochistan

UN: Israel holds 1,264 Palestinians in administrative detention, highest in over decade

Iraq: 100 killed in fire at wedding celebration in Nineveh province

Sweden: Mosque severly damaged by suspected arson attack

Israeli Jews incursions into Al-Aqsa ‘violation of international law’: Jordan

Palestine: Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians during raid in occupied West Bank

Muslim girl turned away from school in France for wearing hijab files complaint with UN

Germany: Far-right attitudes on rise in the country

Palestine denounces Israeli ‘crimes’ after 6 Palestinian deaths by army fire

11th Oct 2023
The PlayStation 5 is one of the most sought-after gaming consoles, and getting your hands on one may require a bit of effort and patience. Here are some steps to help you secure a PS5:

1. Stay Informed:

  • Keep an eye on official sources like the PlayStation website and social media channels for announcements on restocks and availability.

2. Sign Up for Alerts:

  • Many online retailers offer email alerts or notifications through their apps. Sign up for these alerts to be notified when the PS5 is back in stock.

3. Set a Budget:

  • Determine how much you’re willing to spend on a PS5, and be prepared to act quickly when you find one within your budget.

4. Check Multiple Retailers:

  • Don’t rely on just one retailer. Check multiple online and brick-and-mortar stores for availability. Popular options include Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.

5. Join Online Forums and Communities:

  • Online gaming forums, Reddit, and social media groups often share information about restocks. Engage with these communities to get insider tips and real-time updates.

6. Be Ready to Purchase Quickly:

  • When you spot a PS5 in stock, act promptly. Add it to your cart and complete the purchase as soon as possible, as stocks can deplete rapidly.

7. Consider Bundles:

  • Sometimes, retailers offer PS5 bundles that include games and accessories. While they may be more expensive, they can be a way to secure a console.

8. Use Mobile Apps:

  • Retailers’ mobile apps can sometimes provide faster access to product listings and a quicker checkout process. Download and use their apps for convenience.

9. Avoid Scalpers:

  • Be cautious of scalpers who resell the PS5 at inflated prices. It’s generally best to wait for a restock at the original retail price.

10. Be Patient:

  • Acquiring a PS5 can be challenging due to high demand, but with persistence and patience, you’ll eventually find one at the regular retail price.

Remember that patience is key when trying to get a PlayStation 5. It may take some time, but by following these steps and staying vigilant, you’ll increase your chances of obtaining this popular gaming console without overpaying to scalpers. Good luck in your quest to get a PS5!

