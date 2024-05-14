Gaza City, (AA, Al Jazeera, Wafa): 57 Palestinians were killed. 82 others injured by Israeli indiscriminate bombardments in Gaza Strip, in the last 24hrs Gaza Update. According to Ministry of Health. This has increased the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza Strip. Since 7 October 2023 to 35,091 and 78,827 others injured the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

Israeli forces ordered medical staff at Rafah’s Kuwaiti Hospital to evacuate. As Gaza’s Health Ministry warned that the health system could collapse across the Strip in “a few hours”.

At least 360,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah, according to the United Nations. As Israel expands its offensive in the southern city as well as northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, scores of Palestinian civilians today were killed and others were injure. On the ongoing Israeli bombing of Beit Lahia and Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted the main street in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Resulting in the killing of several civilians.

In Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery bombed Palestinian homes in the Al-Jeneina and Al-Salam neighborhoods, east of the city.

Today, the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza said its crews recovered three bodies. From the rubble of a building hit by an Israeli air strike in the central part of the enclave.

It said the attack, which also injured multiple people. Targeted a family home near the al-Sharafa Roundabout in the northern Gaza Governorate.

A number of Palestinians Monday killed, and others injured, in ongoing artillery. And airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces on Jabalia and Jabalia al-Balad camps in the northern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia said that two people killed. And others wounded as a result of the Israeli bombing of Palestinian homes in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The sources added that a number of people killed and others injured. As a result of a raid in front of Beit Al-Khair Association on Al-Nuzha Street in Jabalia Al-Balad.

Civil Defense and Ambulance crews said that the bodies of 20 slain civilians recovered in Jabalia. Adding that they transferred to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Local sources said that the occupation forces surrounded and stormed shelter centers. Forcing hundreds of displaced people to head west of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip is leaving tens of thousands of pregnant women struggling with terrible. Sanitary conditions and health risks, the UN refugee agency UNRWA warned on Monday.

“More than 150,000 pregnant women are facing terrible sanitary conditions. And health hazards amid displacement and war,” UNRWA said in a statement.

Gaza Update published a photo of a newborn girl in the war-torn enclave.

“Habiba was born in a small tent. She’s 2 weeks old and less than 2 kg of weight,” it said. “No child in the world should suffer like this.”

The Israeli army has expanded its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Amid intensified airstrikes and artillery shelling on the city, according to witnesses.

Nearly 360,000 Palestinians have fled the city since Israel launched. Its attack on Rafah last week, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday.

Israeli forces moved into Al-Jenenah and Al-Salam neighborhoods in western Rafah late Sunday, pushing deep into populated areas, witnesses said.

Israeli artillery and warplanes also intensified their attacks on residential buildings in Rafah. Particularly in the eastern and central neighborhoods, they added.

At least eight people killed and three others injured in Israeli attacks in the last few hours, according to medical sources.

The move came one day after the army issued evacuation orders for Palestinians in eastern. Rafah in a prelude to Israel’s long-feared attack on the city. Where some 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have sheltered.

At least 25 people Gaza Update reported dead and scores injured in Jabaliya while several others remained trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the sources said.

Israeli forces also advanced into the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, shelling dozens of homes in the area.

Several people reported killed and injured in the onslaught, including Talal Abu Zareefa. A member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) group, according to medical sources.

According to the Israeli government, 1,139 Israelis killed by Hamas on October 7 in southern Israel. And 134 Israelis and foreign nationals are still detained by Hamas in Gaza.

[Photo: A child carrying water walks along the street filled with debris of destroyed buildings following the Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza on 13 05 2024. Photojournalist: Dawoud Abo Alkas /AA]