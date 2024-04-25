Gaza City, (Wafa, AA, Al Jazeera): At least 79 more Palestinians killed and 86 others injured over the last 24 hours by indiscriminate bombings. By Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza Strip, territory’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday. This brings total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces to 34,262. Including 14,520 children and 10,000 women and 77,229 others injured including 12,000 children in Gaza strip. According to the Ministry of Health.

A number of Palestinian civilians Wednesday killed:

Others sustained various injuries in the ongoing occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip. Which has entered its 201st day.

A Palestinian mother and her two children killed this afternoon as Israeli warplanes bombed a house west of Gaza City. According to local and medical sources. Injuries recorded among Palestinians, as a result of the Israeli’s artillery shelling on various areas of the neighborhoods of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, where the sounds of huge and continuous explosions heard as smoke rose in the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Al-Shuja’iya, Al-Tuffah, Al-Daraj, Tal Al-Hawa, and Al-Rimal in Gaza City.

Israeli fighter jets carried out raids on the house of the Hameed family in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City. Resulting in the killing of Amna Hamid and her 12-year-old Mahdi and injuring six others. .

Simultaneously:

At least three Palestinian civilians also killed and dozens injured. As Israeli forces bombed a house in the Nassr neighborhood west of Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes also bombarded the areas of Ma’an and Al-Mawasi in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of two civilians and the injury of others.

WAFA correspondent reported that three Palestinians killed, and many others injured, as the Israeli air force bombed a group of Palestinians near Abu Araban School in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli air force launched a series of raids northwest of the new camp, north of Nuseirat camp, coinciding with artillery shelling in the vicinity of the place.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a number of civilians injured in continuous :

An Israeli warplane targeted agricultural land in the Al-Zawaida area, central Gaza, wounding two civilians.

The Israeli artillery bombed east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli vehicles stationed near the eastern border of the city. Dozens of shells towards the areas of Abasan, Khuza’a, and Al-Zinah...

Several Palestinians killed and others injured:

Most of them seriously. As a result of Israeli army shelling of a house this evening in the Yabna. Refugee camp in the centre of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Dr Suhaib al-Hams, the director of the Kuwaiti hospital, confirmed the arrival of the victims, telling Al Jazeera that the “Rafah governorate has become a continuous target of [the Israeli army].”

“The Israeli occupation uses internationally prohibited weapons. The type of injuries we receive is unprecedented, such as amputation of limbs and laceration of the body,” al-Hams said.

Palestinian news agency Wafa has said the two killed during an Israeli air attack on a house.

At least three Palestinians killed, and dozens injured. After Israeli forces shelled a house in the Nassr neighbourhood, west of Gaza City.

Palestinian civilians are fleeing their homes again in northern Gaza.

Israeli shelling focused for a second day on Beit Lahiya. Where the Israeli military ordered four neighbourhoods to evacuate. Warning residents they’re in a “dangerous combat zone”.

Amjad Aleway, an emergency doctor in Gaza City, speaking in the ruins of al-Shifa Hospital. Said: “The number of casualties is overwhelming, and we lack sufficient operating theatres to address them.”

Meanwhile in Jerusalem, hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers on Wednesday. Stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to mark the Jewish Passover holiday.

In a statement Gaza City:

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said nearly 703 illegal settlers. Who protected by the Israeli forces, stormed the mosque.

Passover, which commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt during the time of Prophet. Moses, is considere one of the most important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar.

The Israeli forces imposed restrictions on the movement of Palestinians. Inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex during the settlers’ tour in its courtyards, the statement said.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces heavily deployed inside the mosque to secure. The settlers who enter the mosque in groups from the Al-Mugharbah Gate area, west of the holy mosque.

At least 482 Palestinians kill in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the war on Gaza. Began on 7 October, 2023.

According to Israeli government 1,139 Israelis kill Hamas on 7 October in southern Israel. And 134 Israelis and foreign nationals are still detaine Hamas in Gaza.