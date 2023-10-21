Ireland take on Scotland in a compromise rules game on Saturday, October 21st in Páirc Esler, Newry at 2.45pm. It will be the first Hurling-Shinty international since 2019.

The game will be shown live on the official TG4 YouTube channel at 2.45pm next Saturday, October 21.

The 2023 Hurling/Shinty International was officially launched today by Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, and President of the Camanachd Association, Steven MacKenzie, in Croke Park.

The International Exhibition match has been a long-standing tradition, bringing together top talents from both Scotland and Ireland in a thrilling showcase of shinty and hurling skills. The event is a collaboration between the GAA and the Camanachd Association, the governing body for Shinty. After an unavoidable hiatus, due to COVID-19, the forthcoming match will mark a momentous occasion for players and fans alike, reigniting the spirit of friendly competition and sporting excellence.

Larry McCarthy, GAA President, said:

“On behalf of the Gaelic Athletic Association I welcome the resumption of our collaboration with our friends, and neighbours and sporting cousins in Alba agus An Cumann Camanachd to stage the Ireland-Scotland Hurling-Shinty international”.

“This match is an opportunity to celebrate our ties and the cultural links between our proud peoples – chief among which are the games of hurling and shinty which share a common ancestor.

“Next year, the Gaelic Athletic Association will be 140 years old but. That is a mere trifle in the life span of hurling. Which later this decade will mark 3,300 years in our consciousness. Rules have changed dramatically in the last 140 years never mind 3,000. But what the games of hurling and shinty continue to champion are extraordinary levels of skill and feats of stamina and strength that people marvel at.

“Nothing celebrates Gaelic Games more than the playing of games and that is why this link between the GAA and the Camanachd Association is so important.”