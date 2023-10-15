[FULL@FIGHT!]]*Tim Tszyu vs Mendoza LIVE STREAM@FREE ON TV at home 14 October 2023

LIVE Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza Live

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza: Date, start time, TV channel and live stream. On a warm October evening in the stunning coastal city of Gold Coast, Australia, the atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as boxing fans and enthusiasts from near and far gathered at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The occasion was nothing short of extraordinary, as it marked the highly anticipated bout between two boxing powerhouses: the local hero, Tim Tszyu, and the formidable Mexican challenger, Carlos Mendoza.

Tim Tsyzu vs. Brian Mendoza Details

Here’s everything you need to know about Tim Tsyzu vs. Brian Mendoza fight card.

Day: Saturday (Sunday in Australia)

Date: October 14 (October 15 in Australia)

Time: 9:30 a.m. AEST / 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. BST

Main card: 11 a.m. AEST / 8 p.m. ET

Main event: 1:15 p.m. AEST / 10:45 p.m. ET

Venue: The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia

Tszyu vs. Mendoza will start at 9:30 a.m. AEST and the main fight between two superstars should take place at around 1:15 p.m. AEST. The final timing may change based on the lengths of earlier fights.

Where is the Tsyzu vs. Mendoza fight?

The fight will take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

Tim Tszyu record and bio

Nationality: Australian

Date of birth: November 2, 1994

Height: 5′ 8.5″

Reach: 72″

Total fights: 23

Record: 23-0 (17 KOs)

Brian Mendoza record and bio

Nationality: American

Date of birth: February 13, 1994

Height: 5′ 10″

Reach: 70″

Total fights: 24

Record: 22-2 (16 KOs)

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza fight card

Bouts and order subject to change

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza for the WBO super welterweight world title

Sam Goodman vs Miguel Flores; 125-lb catchweight

Nathaniel May vs Jackson England; Super featherweight

Shanell Dargan vs Amber Amelia; Super bantamweight

Toese Vousiutu vs Julius Long; Heavyweight

Hassan Hamdan vs Danvers Cuschieri; 64.5kg catchweight

Sergei Vorobev vs Wade Ryan; Super welterweight

