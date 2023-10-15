ksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksi


sınır değer hesapla


download software

Scrolling news:

[lIVE/StReAms!] Tszyu vs. Mendoza Fight Live Free Coverage On Tv 15 October 2023

(#CrackStreams!)KSI vs Tommy Fury Live Streaming Free on Reddit

stgszt zgdtzst stsyh reyxxxyyyydydy

Palestinian death toll at 45 in West Bank since Saturday

Israel gives 24 hours to evacuate 1.1m northern Gaza population, UK says its self defence

Iran and Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza siege in first talks since resumption of relations

Gaza: Over 1,000 Palestinians killed, 5,000 injured, 260,000 displaced in Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: 2700 Israeli air attacks on residential neighbourhoods killed 700 Palestinians incl 143 children

Palestine: 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Over 1,100 Palestinians & Israelis killed in attacks in Gaza & Israel

Israel declares ‘state of readiness’ for war, many killed

Palestine: Israeli forces kill third Palestinian in less than 24 hours

‘Despicable’ Qur’an burnings aim to drive wedges between communities, countries: UN rights chief

Palestine: 1,100 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to celebrate Sukkot

Turkey: Two police officers injured in terrorist attack in Ankara

Sudan denies al-Burhan’s meeting with Islamic movement leaders amid conflict

Palestine: Israeli forces shot dead young Palestinian in W Bank

Pakistan: 10 people killed, 50 injured in blast near mosque in Balochistan

UN: Israel holds 1,264 Palestinians in administrative detention, highest in over decade

Iraq: 100 killed in fire at wedding celebration in Nineveh province

    • You are here:
    • Homepage
      • News
    • [FULL@FIGHT!]]*Tim Tszyu vs Mendoza LIVE STREAM@FREE ON TV at home 14 October 2023

[FULL@FIGHT!]]*Tim Tszyu vs Mendoza LIVE STREAM@FREE ON TV at home 14 October 2023

15th Oct 2023
[FULL@FIGHT!]]*Tim Tszyu vs Mendoza LIVE STREAM@FREE ON TV at home 14 October 2023

LIVE Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza Live

WATCH  Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza Live

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza: Date, start time, TV channel and live stream. On a warm October evening in the stunning coastal city of Gold Coast, Australia, the atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as boxing fans and enthusiasts from near and far gathered at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The occasion was nothing short of extraordinary, as it marked the highly anticipated bout between two boxing powerhouses: the local hero, Tim Tszyu, and the formidable Mexican challenger, Carlos Mendoza.

Tim Tsyzu vs. Brian Mendoza Details

Here’s everything you need to know about Tim Tsyzu vs. Brian Mendoza fight card.

Day: Saturday (Sunday in Australia)
Date: October 14 (October 15 in Australia)
Time: 9:30 a.m. AEST / 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. BST
Main card: 11 a.m. AEST / 8 p.m. ET
Main event: 1:15 p.m. AEST / 10:45 p.m. ET
Venue: The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia

Tszyu vs. Mendoza will start at 9:30 a.m. AEST and the main fight between two superstars should take place at around 1:15 p.m. AEST. The final timing may change based on the lengths of earlier fights.

For Tim Tszyu, this was a homecoming like no other. As the son of the legendary Kostya Tszyu, he had been raised in the world of professional boxing. Having carved his own path, he was the reigning IBF and WBO middleweight champion and had become a national sensation. The Australian crowd had rallied behind him, eager to witness their beloved champion defend his titles on home turf.

Carlos Mendoza, on the other hand, was a force to be reckoned with. The Mexican challenger had traveled thousands of miles to face Tszyu, carrying with him the dreams and aspirations of his homeland. His determination was palpable, and he aimed to seize the opportunity and add the titles to his collection.

Where is the Tsyzu vs. Mendoza fight?

The fight will take place at  the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. 

Tim Tszyu record and bio
Nationality: Australian  
Date of birth: November 2, 1994 
Height: 5′ 8.5″   
Reach: 72″  
Total fights: 23  
Record: 23-0 (17 KOs)  
Brian Mendoza record and bio
Nationality: American  
Date of birth: February 13, 1994  
Height: 5′ 10″  
Reach: 70″  
Total fights: 24  
Record: 22-2 (16 KOs)  
Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza fight card

Bouts and order subject to change

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza for the WBO super welterweight world title
Sam Goodman vs Miguel Flores; 125-lb catchweight 
Nathaniel May vs Jackson England; Super featherweight 
Shanell Dargan vs Amber Amelia; Super bantamweight 
Toese Vousiutu vs Julius Long; Heavyweight 
Hassan Hamdan vs Danvers Cuschieri; 64.5kg catchweight 
Sergei Vorobev vs Wade Ryan; Super welterweight

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre was a picture of excitement and anticipation. The crowd was a sea of flags, banners, and raucous cheers, with supporters of both fighters adding their unique energy to the atmosphere.

As the main card of the event kicked off, fans watched in anticipation. The Gold Coast crowd was treated to an evening of undercard bouts, each one more exhilarating than the last. But the real crescendo was still to come, as the main event approached.

Finally, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived. The spotlight illuminated the ring, and the crowd roared as Tim Tszyu made his way to the squared circle. His entrance was a spectacle in itself, with the Australian fans chanting his name and waving their national flags.

Carlos Mendoza’s entrance was equally electrifying, as he strode confidently to the ring, determined to make history. The Mexican fans in attendance proudly displayed their colors, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

The fight began, and the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre echoed with the sounds of punches, cheers, and the rhythmic thumping of the canvas. Tim Tszyu’s precision and boxing skills were on full display, but Carlos Mendoza’s resilience and determination made it a true battle.

Round after round, the fighters showcased their heart, skill, and unwavering determination. The crowd was treated to a classic boxing contest between two warriors at the peak of their abilities.

As the final bell rang, the Gold Coast crowd rose to its feet, applauding the incredible performance they had just witnessed. Tim Tszyu had successfully defended his titles, but Carlos Mendoza had earned the respect and admiration of all in attendance.

The Gold Coast had hosted a night of boxing that would be etched in the memories of fans for years to come. It was a story of determination, sportsmanship, and the enduring spirit of boxing. As the crowd filed out of the arena, they knew they had been part of something truly special, a historic moment in the world of sports.

Leave a Comment

What is 2 + 13 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets

Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport


sınır değer hesapla


download software

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor Ahmed J Versi

Leader Writer John Chapman
Visitcrest Limited, Publisher and Owner of The Muslim News. Registration No 02627253. Registered Address: 1-6 City Building, Commercial Road, Portsmouth. PO1 4BD

Complaints please visit: http://muslimnews.co.uk/complaints-policy/

Website Design by intedigital.com


sınır değer hesapla


free download


free download


free download


free download


ip stresser

ksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksi