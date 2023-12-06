[FREE@STREAMs!]*Alabama 2023 AHSAA 7A Football Championship Game In 06 December 2023

Stream: Central Phenix Vs Thompson Live Championship On (Free Trial)

The Central (Phenix City, AL) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Thompson (Alabaster, AL) on Wednesday, December 6 @ 7p. This game is a part of the “2023 AHSAA Football Playoffs – 7A” tournament.

Watch Central Phenix vs Thompson Live

Thompson vs Central Live High School Football Game Start time, Rankings, Schedules, Scores here. the AHSAA State 7A Football Championship will start on December 6, 2023. The game will be broadcasted live. You can watch the Thompson vs Central Live High School Football Playoffs game for free today.

Event Details

High School Football 2023

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: In Progress

Stream: Thompson vs Central Live On-Demand (Free Trial)

Thompson vs Central Live Alabama HS Football is an upcoming Football game scheduled to take place on December 6, 2023. Centrals High School and Thompson High School face off on the field. The Thompson vs Central will face off in an important High School Football match on Wednesday, December 6rd, 2023. The game will take place at home stadium in Thompson High School. The start time for the game is 7:00p local time.

Central is currently ranked as one of the top High School Football teams in the country, with a record Central of 33-0 so far this season. They have been on an incredible winning streak and are looking Thompson to continue their success in the playoffs. Thompson, on the other Central, has a record Central of 33-3 and will be looking Thompson to pull off an upset against the heavily favored Central team.

Thompson vs Central Live High School Football Playoffs Scores – December 6, 2023

Fans who are unable to attend the game in person can watch the live stream of the game There are also several news websites that will be providing live updates and scores throughout the game. This game is sure to be an exciting matchup between two talented High School Football teams. Fans of both teams will be eagerly watching to see who comes out on top in this important playoff game.

Watch the live Thompson vs Central game on the NFHS Network and follow your favorite team. The regular season playoffs begin after Labor Day weekend, and the post-season game start in December. The championship game is free to all viewers