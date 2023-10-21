tnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnt


Saudi Arabia: MBS stressed to PM Sunak it considered targeting civilians in Gaza by Israel “henious crime”

EXCLUSIVE: ‘No way near far enough,’ leader of Lib Dems calls on PM to step up humanitarian commitment to besieged Gazans

British Muslim faith leaders appeal for diplomatic & political avenues to peace on Gaza crisis

Gaza: Arab, Muslim nations strongly condemn Israeli ‘crime’ committed of killing 500 at Gaza hospital

UK: Faith leaders condemn rise in antisemitism but not Islamophobia, call for unity between faith communities

US: Biden says ‘sickened’ by brutal murder of Palestinian-American boy in Illinois

Palestinian death toll from Israeli indiscriminate bombings on civilians in Gaza reaches 2,329

Palestinian death toll at 45 in West Bank since Saturday

Israel gives 24 hours to evacuate 1.1m northern Gaza population, UK says its self defence

Iran and Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza siege in first talks since resumption of relations

Gaza: Over 1,000 Palestinians killed, 5,000 injured, 260,000 displaced in Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: 2700 Israeli air attacks on residential neighbourhoods killed 700 Palestinians incl 143 children

Palestine: 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Over 1,100 Palestinians & Israelis killed in attacks in Gaza & Israel

Israel declares ‘state of readiness’ for war, many killed

Palestine: Israeli forces kill third Palestinian in less than 24 hours

‘Despicable’ Qur’an burnings aim to drive wedges between communities, countries: UN rights chief

Palestine: 1,100 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to celebrate Sukkot

Turkey: Two police officers injured in terrorist attack in Ankara

Sudan denies al-Burhan’s meeting with Islamic movement leaders amid conflict

    • [DIRETTA@LIVE!]*Inghilterra-Sudafrica In Diretta Streaming Gratis TV 2023

[DIRETTA@LIVE!]*Inghilterra-Sudafrica In Diretta Streaming Gratis TV 2023

21st Oct 2023

Rugby World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Preview: England v South Africa Everything you need to know about England v South Africa at Stade de France, on Saturday, 21 October.

Live==►► England vs South Africa Live


STREAMING==►► England vs South Africa Live

 

The finalists from four years ago – and the finalists from the last time that Rugby World Cup hosted by France – meet a round earlier in 2023.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has kept faith with the starting XV and bench that beat France at the same venue last Sunday. Cobus Reinach and Duane Vermeulen keep their places at scrum-half and number eight respectively.

Siya Kolisi, meanwhile, will captain the side for the 11th time in a Rugby World Cup match, equalling John Smit’s record.

For England, Joe Marler and George Martin come in at loose-head prop and second-row respectively, replacing. Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum, who drop to the bench. Freddie Steward recalled at full-back in place of Marcus Smith.

In total, 26 of the 43 players from the Rugby World Cup 2019 final are back for another go in Saint-Denis in 2023 – with Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje. Jamie George and captain Owen Farrell starting for England then and now; and Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe. Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Vermeulen, Damian de Allende. Cheslin Kolbe and Kolisi doing the same for the Springboks.

FIXTURE: England v South Africa

GROUND: Stade de France (80,023)

KICK-OFF: 21:00 local time (GMT+2)

Ahead of England’s Rugby World Cup semi-final, we take a look at some reasons for optimism. England vs South Africa takes place on Saturday (8pm kick-off UK time). The match in Paris is a repeat of the 2019 final which the Springboks won

