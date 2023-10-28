(#CrackStreams!)Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Live Streaming Free on Reddit

LIVE Fury vs Ngannou Live Stream

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is preparing for his first fight of 2023 on Saturday, but it’s against an opponent which not many fans expected. Tyson Fury takes on Francis Ngannou this Saturday, live on DAZN (excluding UK, Ireland, US and Canada).

The huge crossover fight in Saudi Arabia sees Fury step into the ring for the first time this year. For Ngannou, it is the chance for the former UFC heavyweight champion to make his boxing debut.

The countdown is well and truly on for one of the biggest events of the year when WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The winner of this fight will be labelled “The Baddest Man on the Planet” and there is plenty of intrigue surrounding this contest.

Will Fury make easy work of Ngannou? Or can Ngannou produce a huge shock in his professional boxing debut?

Instead of facing a legitimate boxer, Fury will be facing the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou will be making his professional boxing debut which itself presents a cloud of mystery when it comes to how he will perform in Saudi Arabia.

One aspect of his game which Ngannou must be able to utilise is his punching power which is what made him a huge star in the UFC and this is something Top Rank CEO Bob Arum is worried about when it comes to Fury’s gameplan come fight night.