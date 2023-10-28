tnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnttnt


Sarajevo mosque calls for night prayer as Israel intensifies Gaza attack

Illegal Israeli settlers threaten Palestinians with new ‘Nakba’ in West Bank

‘Clear violations of humanitarian law’ by Israel in Gaza, says UN Sec Gen

US asks Qatar to tone down Gaza coverage, just days after Reporters Without Borders slammed Israel’s attempted media blackout of siege

Palestine: 110 Palestinians killed overnight in Israeli attacks across Gaza Strip

Gaza Siege: Israel strikes 320 targets, killing over 400 Palestinians on Sunday

Saudi Arabia: MBS stressed to PM Sunak it considered targeting civilians in Gaza by Israel “henious crime”

EXCLUSIVE: ‘No way near far enough,’ leader of Lib Dems calls on PM to step up humanitarian commitment to besieged Gazans

British Muslim faith leaders appeal for diplomatic & political avenues to peace on Gaza crisis

Gaza: Arab, Muslim nations strongly condemn Israeli ‘crime’ committed of killing 500 at Gaza hospital

UK: Faith leaders condemn rise in antisemitism but not Islamophobia, call for unity between faith communities

US: Biden says ‘sickened’ by brutal murder of Palestinian-American boy in Illinois

Palestinian death toll from Israeli indiscriminate bombings on civilians in Gaza reaches 2,329

Palestinian death toll at 45 in West Bank since Saturday

Israel gives 24 hours to evacuate 1.1m northern Gaza population, UK says its self defence

Iran and Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza siege in first talks since resumption of relations

    • You are here:
    • Homepage
      • News
    • (#CrackStreams!)Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Live Streaming Free on Reddit

(#CrackStreams!)Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Live Streaming Free on Reddit

28th Oct 2023
(#CrackStreams!)Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Live Streaming Free on Reddit

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is preparing for his first fight of 2023 on Saturday, but it’s against an opponent which not many fans expected. Tyson Fury takes on Francis Ngannou this Saturday, live on DAZN (excluding UK, Ireland, US and Canada).

The huge crossover fight in Saudi Arabia sees Fury step into the ring for the first time this year. For Ngannou, it is the chance for the former UFC heavyweight champion to make his boxing debut.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fury vs. Ngannou along with the best of DAZN’s coverage so far:

The countdown is well and truly on for one of the biggest events of the year when WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The winner of this fight will be labelled “The Baddest Man on the Planet” and there is plenty of intrigue surrounding this contest.

Will Fury make easy work of Ngannou? Or can Ngannou produce a huge shock in his professional boxing debut?

Instead of facing a legitimate boxer, Fury will be facing the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou will be making his professional boxing debut which itself presents a cloud of mystery when it comes to how he will perform in Saudi Arabia.

One aspect of his game which Ngannou must be able to utilise is his punching power which is what made him a huge star in the UFC and this is something Top Rank CEO Bob Arum is worried about when it comes to Fury’s gameplan come fight night.

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor Ahmed J Versi

Leader Writer John Chapman
Visitcrest Limited, Publisher and Owner of The Muslim News. Registration No 02627253. Registered Address: 1-6 City Building, Commercial Road, Portsmouth. PO1 4BD

Complaints please visit: http://muslimnews.co.uk/complaints-policy/

