{{{Crackstreams}} KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis LIVE Broadcast Free ON Tv 14 October 2023

KSI vs Tommy Fury takes place at the Manchester Arena on a huge night of crossover boxing with Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis also on a stacked Misfits Prime fight card.

KSI and Tommy Fury will finally settle their rivalry in the ring tonight on a highly-anticipated boxing card at the Manchester Arena.

Manchester-born Fury – the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson – is unbeaten in his fledgling career as a boxer having overcome Jake Paul in his most recent fight in February.

YouTuber KSI is also yet to lose but faces by far the stiffest test of his boxing credentials this evening. Before the main event, Logan Paul faces MMA fighter Dillon Danis while the likes of Slim Albaher, Salt Papi and Astrid Wett also feature on the Misfits Prime card.

The action is set to get underway at 7pm with the main event ring walks scheduled for around 11:25pm.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury on PPV

Now we have gone through the preliminary card, the remaining fights will be shown exclusively live on DAZN PPV,. The cost for the event will be £19.99 in the UK and you must also purchase a DAZN subscription – the first month of will cost £1 if you’re buying the fight.

You can watch DAZN on multiple devices including laptop, smart TV and through the mobile app.

KSI takes on Tommy Fury at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, October 14th as he hopes to cause an upset. Logan Paul will also be fighting against Dillon Danis in the latest Misfits boxing event which is being billed as the ‘Prime Card’.