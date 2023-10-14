ksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksiksi


Palestinian death toll at 45 in West Bank since Saturday

Israel gives 24 hours to evacuate 1.1m northern Gaza population, UK says its self defence

Iran and Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza siege in first talks since resumption of relations

Gaza: Over 1,000 Palestinians killed, 5,000 injured, 260,000 displaced in Israeli airstrikes

Gaza: 2700 Israeli air attacks on residential neighbourhoods killed 700 Palestinians incl 143 children

Palestine: 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Over 1,100 Palestinians & Israelis killed in attacks in Gaza & Israel

Israel declares ‘state of readiness’ for war, many killed

Palestine: Israeli forces kill third Palestinian in less than 24 hours

‘Despicable’ Qur’an burnings aim to drive wedges between communities, countries: UN rights chief

Palestine: 1,100 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to celebrate Sukkot

Turkey: Two police officers injured in terrorist attack in Ankara

Sudan denies al-Burhan’s meeting with Islamic movement leaders amid conflict

Palestine: Israeli forces shot dead young Palestinian in W Bank

Pakistan: 10 people killed, 50 injured in blast near mosque in Balochistan

UN: Israel holds 1,264 Palestinians in administrative detention, highest in over decade

Iraq: 100 killed in fire at wedding celebration in Nineveh province

{{{Crackstreams}} KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis LIVE Broadcast Free ON Tv 14 October 2023

14th Oct 2023
{{{Crackstreams}} KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis LIVE Broadcast Free ON Tv 14 October 2023

KSI vs Tommy Fury takes place at the Manchester Arena on a huge night of crossover boxing with Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis also on a stacked Misfits Prime fight card. Here is everything you need to know about today’s fight and how to watch online via free kive stream.

KSI and Tommy Fury will finally settle their rivalry in the ring tonight on a highly-anticipated boxing card at the Manchester Arena.

Manchester-born Fury – the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson – is unbeaten in his fledgling career as a boxer having overcome Jake Paul in his most recent fight in February.

YouTuber KSI is also yet to lose but faces by far the stiffest test of his boxing credentials this evening. Before the main event, Logan Paul faces MMA fighter Dillon Danis while the likes of Slim Albaher, Salt Papi and Astrid Wett also feature on the Misfits Prime card.

The action is set to get underway at 7pm with the main event ring walks scheduled for around 11:25pm.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury on PPV

Now we have gone through the preliminary card, the remaining fights will be shown exclusively live on DAZN PPV,. The cost for the event will be £19.99 in the UK and you must also purchase a DAZN subscription – the first month of will cost £1 if you’re buying the fight.

You can watch DAZN on multiple devices including laptop, smart TV and through the mobile app.

KSI takes on Tommy Fury at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, October 14th as he hopes to cause an upset. Logan Paul will also be fighting against Dillon Danis in the latest Misfits boxing event which is being billed as the ‘Prime Card’.

