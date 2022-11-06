Ways Show Bands Bring Los Angeles Style Corporate Success

What is Los Angeles style corporate success, and why does it matter?

The possibilities could be endless, but they’re not… I’ve traveled the world, and seriously, there’s only one Los Angeles… EVER. Anywhere. The key to the style of corporate success that comes directly from Los Angeles, is laid back, easy living, something that identifies with the beach-bum lifestyle and lets you ride easy.

Have you ever seen an ocean wave rolling in? Surfers riding the curl, believing they were the only man on the ocean. They have no other human being in their vision, it’s just that one man on the surf board in the water, and he’s slicing that wave like a pro. Whether he is or not… Slicing the wave like a pro is all he can see, because that’s what he wants!

And that’s why Los Angeles style corporate success matters. Now, here are 7 ways show bands bring that to your corporate training event.

#1 – Set the mood.

Whether you’re going for a casual beachy weekend, or a glamour and glitz Hollywood Extravaganza, the Show Band you select will set the tone for you. They’ll already be wearing the wardrobe, looking the part, and playing the songs that set the mood for your corporate event.

#2 – Raise the bar.

Because you give your show band a list of tunes, you determine the quality of the songs, the value of the message, and the modem appreciato for the entire show. The show bands play what you select, once they have the playlist, you’ve got the whole bar for your event set to a higher status.

#3 – Increase memorabilia.

When you take home great memories from a training event, you remember more details. Some can actually remember the dates they learned specific details when they have something to associate the memory with. Didn’t we study that the trip when we danced to show band classics at the midnight jamboree?

#4 – Improve overall feelings.

Training events take time out of busy schedules. Often, for mundane tasks that could be taken care of during the work week. But team building is important. So why not use a show band to make the corporate event more successful? If the corporate event feels more fun, your attendees will learn more, and be more successful on the corporate level.

#5 – Bring on thematic learning.

Pick a theme, and focus your whole event on the theme. Los Angeles has many theme options, from Celebrity Gala, to Beach Party. Take your que from the team you’re training, and select your show band for that theme. Bring on the corporate success!

#6 – Add compassion and romance.

You’re concerned with how your employees respond to each other on the job, but if they know each other’s spouses, it’s more likely they will treat each other with respect. By incorporating fun, compassion, and romance in the weekend training event, you increase the power of having a “family business” relationship. Invite spouses and significant others.

#7 – We offer training solutions.