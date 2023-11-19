Chargers News: Packers Strong Safety Instantly Assessed For 2 Penalties In First Play Vs LA

Just four seconds into the opening tilt of their home matchup against your Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers strong safety Dallin Leavitt was quickly whistled for a foul for holding on his club’s kickoff return, writes Rob Removsky of ESPN. He was then quickly whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct towards a game referee for protesting the call, as Matt Schneidman of The Athletic details.

This double-foul call means he’s essentially on the shortest possible leash the rest of the way. We’re skeptical he’ll see much more run, at least in the first half of this one.

Green Bay started things off on the club’s own five-yard line after the two fouls.

Schneidman adds that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was furious after the calls, not at the rulings but at Leavitt himself for his behavior.

At 3-6, the Packers need every win they can possibly get, so costly goofy penalties this early are incredibly dangerous. Your 4-5 Bolts, the slight favorites (by just one field goal when the game kicked off at 10 a.m. PT), will take all the help they can get as they look to return to a .500 record on the season.