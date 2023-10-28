[BT TV]Fury v Ngannou PPV Live Stream Free

The latest episode in the crossover boxing boom set to go down. A pair of heavyweight champions will clash inside the boxing ring at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night when WBC and lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury meets former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou.

Fury, one of the most decorated champions in the heavyweight division, has contemplated retirement on and off for the last few years as talks of making a unification bout with Anthony Joshua and then Oleksandr Usyk seemed to stall out. His last two ventures to the ring were not of championship caliber in many eyes as he stopped both Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in 2022. Now, if successful on Saturday, he and Usyk have signed contracts for a meeting in December to finally crown a four-belt undisputed champion.

The undercard really doesn’t do much for casual fans checking in for the spectacle that expected in the main event. But the fights to go off before Fury and Ngannou hit the ring are all heavyweight contests with a few names hardcore fans might recognize. Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye set as the chief support bout for the main event. Plus, former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker is back in action when he takes on Simon Kean. And veteran Carlos Takam hits the ring once more when he battles with Martin Bakole.

The action gets underway at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information listed below.