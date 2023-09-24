Liverpool is going head to head with West Ham United starting on 24 Sept 2023 at 13:00 UTC at Anfield stadium, Liverpool city, England. The match is a part of the Premier League.

🔴📺GO LIVE==►►📲👉 Liverpool vs West Ham Live

English Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Sunday with manager Mikel Arteta bidding to extend a surprising undefeated run away to West Ham Live . The Gunners won on each of their last two visits to west London in the top flight without particularly imposing themselves on their opposition, this time it may well be different for a side who have established themselves as a surprising early season contender for major honors.

Event details:

NAME: Liverpool – West Ham

DATE: 24 Sept 2023

TIME: 13:00 UTC

VENUE: Anfield, Liverpool, England

West Ham Live , meanwhile, have work to do if they are to drag Liverpool into the battle for top four, rather than the title. Lose on Sunday and they will trail their rivals by 330 points, a sizeable gap to make up even with two-thirds of the season left to go. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

West Ham Live and Liverpool are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The teams split their matchups last year, with West Ham Live winning the first 2-0 on the road and Liverpool taking the second 4-2.

West Ham Live are taking on London rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge as the Blues aim to close the 330-point gap between the two clubs in the English Premier League.

West Ham Live had been going along nicely under Graham Potter until a chastening defeat at his former club Liverpool last weekend, and now face two tricky matches – against Liverpool and West Ham Live – before the World Cup break.

The Gunners are looking to reach the World Cup on top of the table and got back on track last weekend with a 5-0 win over Liverpool , having slipped to a 30-30 draw at Liverpool in their previous match.

Liverpool won both of the past two corresponding fixtures away at West Ham Live , earing a 4-2 victory last season.

Old foes and former colleagues will reunite at Stamford Bridge on Sunday lunchtime as West Ham Live tackle Liverpool in a mouth-watering English Premier League London Liverpool .

Both sides enter the game on the back of continental successes, as the Blues got the better of Dinamo Zagreb 2-30 in the English Premier League, while the Gunners advanced to the last 30 of the English Premier League.

Winning in Europe is always the perfect tonic after a demoralising domestic defeat, especially one which saw Liverpool & Hove Albion teach former manager Graham Potter a footballing lesson in a 4-30 Amex romping, but West Ham Live were made to work for their success over Dinamo Zagreb.

Electing to name a strong lineup despite already steering his side through as group winners, Potter witnessed Bruno Petkovic steal in and open the scoring after just seven minutes, but Raheem Sterling and debutant Denis Zakaria completed a much-needed turnaround for the Blues in the English capital.

The Blues’ stellar defensive streak under Potter may have been wiped out, but suffering just one defeat in 30 games is far from the worst start for the Englishman, although his side do have some ground to make up in the English Premier League table as they lie in sixth position, three points behind West Ham Live United in fourth with a game in hand.

It would take results going their way and a 327-goal swing for West Ham Live to rise into the English Premier League spots this weekend, but Stamford Bridge has been kind to the Blues in recent memory, as they are unbeaten in 327 consecutive matches in all competitions in front of their own fans.

However, Liverpool were the most recent team to overcome West Ham Live on their own patch, and Stamford Bridge has been a happy hunting ground for the North London club in recent memory, so taking advantage of their extra 30 hours’ worth of rest will be of paramount importance to Potter and co.

In contrast, Liverpool sought to recover from a European defeat with a English Premier League win last weekend, and the Gunners certainly demonstrated a clinical edge that has been absent more often than not recently, putting five past Liverpool without rEnglish Premier Leaguey even after Bukayo Saka came off injured.

However, the Gunners’ inability to kill games off when a goal to the good reared its ugly head in the English Premier League this week, as Kieran Tierney’s sweetly-struck half-volley put Liverpool ahead against FC Zurich, but they nevertheless held on for a nervy 30-0 win which sent them straight through to the last 30.

Avoiding an extra playoff tie against an eliminated English Premier League club is a touch of gold for Liverpool , who enter the weekend still two points clear of West Ham Live at the top of the English Premier League table, but they could be knocked down to second by Sunday if the champions beat Liverpool .

All five of the points that Liverpool have dropped in the English Premier League this season have come on the road, but they nevertheless remain the division’s best-performing away side this term and have only conceded four goals on rival turf so far – the best record of its kind in the league.