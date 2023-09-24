Scotland and Tonga are each targeting their first wins of the 2023 Rugby World Cup when the teams face off on Sunday

Pool B adversaries Scotland and Tonga are primed to go head-to-head at the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Sunday when each nation will look to open its account in France. Gregor Townsend’s Scots came up empty-handed against South Africa and couldn’t quite find the try line in an 18-3 defeat against one of the tournament favorites, while Tonga were toppled 59-16 at the hands of Ireland. And the Sea Eagles won’t be short of motivation to improve after conceding 10 tries in their last encounter with Scotland two years ago when they came away from Murrayfield as 60-14 losers.

Glasgow Warriors winger Kyle Steyn made history by becoming the first Scottish player of this century to score four times in a single match:

While Tonga may be viewed as one of the lower threats in what has been dubbed this World Cup’s ‘Pool of Death’, Townsend has taken few chances with his team selection for this clash.

And for good reason considering Toutai Kefu’s side kept things fairly competitive during the opening exchanges of their tournament opener against the Irish.

While the game may have got away from the Pacific Islanders after the first quarter, Sunday’s opponents will take nothing for granted against a squad that showed its potential at times.

Tonga were every bit the physical force fans would have predicted prior to the tournament, while talents like Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita and Pita Ahki showed elite class in patches.

This side is also unlikely to receive the same kind of drubbing witnessed in 2021 after an influx of stars previously locked in international limbo due to a representation rule that’s since been made more flexible.