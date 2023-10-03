The match starts at 5:45 PM on October 3rd, 2023. Catch the latest Red Bull Salzburg and Real Sociedad news and find up to date Champions League

Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips October 3rd 2023

October 3rd 2023Red Bull Salzburg will host Real Sociedad at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to life under manager Gerhard Struber and will hope they can continue their good performances this week. They opened their group stage campaign last month with a 2-0 win over 10-man Benfica at the Estadio da Luz featuring goals from Roko Simic and Israel international Oscar Gloukh in either half.

The Red Bulls are participating in the group stage of the competition for the fifth time in a row. Their best spell in that period was the 2021/22 season, when they reached the last 16. Gerhard Struber’s men failed to progress beyond the group stage last season, and Group D doesn’t look promising either. Meanwhile, this is Real Sociedad’s only third appearance in the Champions League. Their best spell in the previous two appearances came in 2004 when they reach the round of 16. Imanol Alguacil’s men celebrated their return to the competition after almost ten years. With a draw with Inter last week but we expect them to go for all three points this time.

RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad Prediction, Odds & Betting Tips | 03. 10. 2023 | Champions League Competition. UEFA Champions League Date: 3rd October 2023 Kickoff: 17:45 UTC +1 / 18:45 CEST Venue: Red Bull Arena Salzburg RB Salzburg have been regular participants in the group stage of Europe's most prestigious competition, the Champions League, in recent years.

Football match preview: Red Bull Salzburg Real Sociedad 03. 10. 2023, UEFA Champions League The confrontation between the team of Red Bull Salzburg and the team of Real Sociedad will be held within the championship in football: UEFA Champions League 2023/2024, the match will be held at the arena of Ред Булл Арена. Date of the match: 03. 2023 The match starts: 19:45 History of previous matches History of confrontations between Red Bull Salzburg and the team of Real Sociedad: The past game between the teams ended in victory of Red Bull Salzburg, while Real Sociedad was defeated.

RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips: Both teams to score It’s hard not to expect goals considering how good both teams are offensively. RB Salzburg failed to score in only one of their last thirteen matches across all competitions. Real Sociedad scored in twelve of their last thirteen games. The Red Bulls also scored in each of their last nine home games in Europe. Bets on “BTTS – Yes” were a winner six times in that period. Another reason why we fancy both teams in this fixture is that the previous three encounters between RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad were very entertaining. Averagely, three goals were scored per game and both teams scored in all three games. Best Tip: BTTS – Yes RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction. 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad Head to Head (H2H) stats 22 feb 18 Red Bull Salzburg 2: 1 Europa League 15 feb 18 2: 2 RB Salzburg team news RB Salzburg will have to do without Mads Bidstrup, who had to be substituted before half-time due to injury in the league win against Austria Lustenau last weekend.

The hosts have had 18 competitive meetings against Spanish opposition.

They have won five of those games, lost 10 and drawn the other three. The visitors have had four meetings against Austrian opposition in European competitions. They have won one of those games, lost once and drawn the other two. Sociedad have kept clean sheets in their last two matches after managing just one in their seven games prior.

With the Arsenal loanee missing, Aihen Muñoz will start at left-back on Tuesday. The visitors’ injured list also includes André Silva and Martín Merquelanz, who have hamstring and knee injuries respectively. Last matches of Real Sociedad 3: 0 Athletic Bilbao La Liga 27 sep 23 Valencia 24 sep 23 4: 3 Getafe 1: 1 Inter Milan 17 sep 23 Real Madrid Real Sociedad lineup 1 Álex Remiro Aihen Muñoz 18 Hamari Traoré 5 Igor Zubeldia Robin Le Normand 14 Takefusa Kubo 4 Martín Zubimendi 8 Mikel Merino Ander Barrenetxea Brais Méndez Umar Sadiq Three reasons why we expect both teams to score in Tuesday’s game between RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad Both teams scored in four of the last six games of Real Sociedad.

The young midfielder was replaced by Nicolás Capaldo who will probably start in midfield on Tuesday. Daouda Guindo and Moussa Kounfolo Yeo are ineligible for the Champions League, while Justin Omoregie. Mamady Diambou, Bryan Okoh, Lukas Wallner and Fernando are injured. Last matches of Red Bull Salzburg 30 sep 23 Austria Lustenau 0: 4 Admiral Bundesliga 26 sep 23 Austria Salzburg Austrian Cup 23 sep 23 0: 1 Blau-Weiß Linz 20 sep 23 Benfica 0: 2 Champions League 16 sep 23 SK Sturm Graz Red Bull Salzburg lineup Goalkeeper 24 Alexander Schlager Defenders 3 Aleksa Terzić 31 Strahinja Pavlović 22 Oumar Solet 70 Amar Dedić Midfielders 7 Nicolás Capaldo 30 Oscar Gloukh 27 Lucas Gourna-Douath Forwards 19 Karim Konaté 23 Roko Šimić Real Sociedad team news Real Sociedad also suffered an injury setback in their last league game: Kieran Tierney had to be substituted before half-time against Bilbao due to injury.

Information on teams:

The host team Name: Red Bull Salzburg Year of foundation of Red Bull Salzburg. 1933 The past game of Red Bull Salzburg was played against Benfica – 20. 09. 2023, within the championship of UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 and ended in victory of Red Bull Salzburg. Visiting team Name: Real Sociedad Year of foundation of Real Sociedad: 1909 The past game of Real Sociedad was played against Athletic Bilbao – 30. 2023, within the championship of Primera 2023/2024 and ended in victory of Real Sociedad.

