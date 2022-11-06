US police search suspect of ‘hate graffiti’ at mosque

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA): Moorhead city in the US police of Minnesota said they are seeking. A suspect of a hate attack who left offensive graffiti on a mosque. The vandalism was a heinous act of hate attacking the center during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan," they said.

The officers responded to a call of vandalism by staff at the Moorhead Fargo. Islamic Center mosque on Sunday at 5:20 am, the department said in a Facebook post.

“Officers found hate messages directed towards the Islamic faith. Their followers spray-painted several areas of the building’s exterior,” it added.

The video surveillance of the building captured images of a suspect who was wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask, said the police, while the investigation continues.

In the photos circulating through social media, the hate messages were including "Death to Islam," "Go to Hell," and other graffiti were featuring racist language.

A window at the back of the mosque US police.

Racial epithets and a swastika painted at the main entrance. The words "Kane Lives" with a poorly painted scorpion. The word Nod were at the back and front of the mosque. Both words are references to the once-popular video game Command and Conquer, where Commander Kane is a charismatic and totalitarian leader of the Brotherhood of Nod, reports Grandforks Herald.

The attack, which took place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Condem the cities of Fargo, West Fargo, Horace, Dilworth and Moorhead with a joint statement.

"Those criminal actions are completely contradictory to the values of tolerance. Respect and acceptance we embrace in all of our communities. The vandalism was a heinous act of hate attacking the center during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan," they said.

Underlining that such actions "will not tolerated in any of our cities. They echoed Mayor Shelly message "hate — of any kind, shape or form — does not have a home in this metro."