Arsenal vs Tottenham Match Info 📅 Date: Sunday, 24th September 2023 ⚽️ Kick-Off: 2pm 🏟️ Venue: Emirates Stadium 🎲 Odds: Arsenal: 7/10 | Tottenham: 10/3 Arsenal vs Tottenham Preview The North London derby returns for the first time in 2023/24, as Arsenal and Tottenham face off with the pair boasting unbeaten records in the Premier League.

Both sides have played five matches in the English top flight, and have an identical record of four wins and one draw, with Spurs sitting in second place and Arsenal in fourth place due to goal difference. Whilst Ange Postecoglou’s side will have had more than a week away from competitive football by the first whistle on Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s side were busy in Champions League action for the first time in six years on Wednesday evening.

The fixture can also be watched on UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish). BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport 1 will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom, with live streaming service on the BT Sport App and BTSport. com. Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network.

They dispatched Brentford quite comfortably in their previous outing and will be hoping to carry on from where they let off before the break. Meanwhile, Tottenham will also be brimming with confidence as they head into this fixture off the back of a convincing 6-2 win over Leicester City. They have won four out of their last five matches and are third in the table, but equal on points with second-placed Manchester City. Arsenal have conceded at least once in their last six Premier League matches at home and Son Heung-min and Harry Kane will be smacking their lips.

And they marked the occasion in style, with the Gunners running rampant at the Emirates in a 4-0 triumph over Dutch giants PSV, thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard. The Gunners will be hoping to match last season’s score and performance at their home ground this time around, having won the same fixture with a 3-1 scoreline in 2022/23, followed by a 2-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium three months later. Arsenal vs Tottenham Team News Arsenal Team News The Gunners look to have come through Wednesday’s Champions League clash unscathed, with the only players confirmed to be out of the derby being long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey. Gabriel Martinelli missed the game against PSV due to a thigh injury he picked up against Everton, and although doubtful for Tottenham’s visit, he could return to the matchday squad.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch | Goal. com UKHow to watch and stream Arsenal against Tottenham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India. The Premier League gets back to action following the international break, with Arsenal taking on Tottenham in a north London derby on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are at the top of the pile with 18 points from seven matches and will be hoping to extend their lead at the top to four points with another win over their arch-rivals.

Arsenal Predicted Line-Up Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard Tottenham Team News Postecoglou’s injury list was extended in midweek after it was confirmed that Croatia international Ivan Perisic had suffered an ACL injury, and is now set for an extended period on the sidelines. He joins Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Alfie Whiteman on the treatment table, while Giovanni Lo Celso could return to the fold after his thigh injury.

