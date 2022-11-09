Four Features to Consider When Choosing an ID Card Holder

The days of keeping a security ID card in a wallet are gone. That situation has always been considerbothersome, with a person needing to search, find, extract and replace the card just to gain entry to a room or work area. The only alternative was to carry the card in the hand, but the risk of losing it was too great. Four Features Thankfully, the common ID card holder has solvthe problem. Card holders are uswidely as accessories that effectively remove the neto search and display.

At entrance points to offices, functions and other events, which any security personnel will admit is a good thing. Understandably then, it is especially useful to major corporations and institutions, as well as the public sector area, with NHS lanyards, for example, normally issuwith holders attached. The ease of display is not the only advantage, of course. Protection of the ID card is another positive result of using the plastic card holder, with some cards, like Mifare cards, featuring memory chips that neto be protectfrom scratches and other forms of damage. To this end there several options and designs to consider. Here are just four of them.

Single or Double Sid- It is possible to choose either a single or double sidcard holder, though this does depend greatly on specific needs. The only real difference between the designs is that single sidholders allow a card to be slottin on just one side of the holder. The back of the holder is plain. The double sidoption, however, allows for a card to slot in on either side. This is useful for personnel that neto display two sets of ID, or at least more than the usual amount of information. For example, personnel in an industrial manufacturing plant may neID to gain entry into the plant itself, but another ID card may be requirto authorise their entry into the research and development area. With a double sidID holder, both IDs can be displayeasily, with just a turn of the holder required.

The choice of landscape or portrait card holders relates specifically to the design of the particular ID card. Cards can be wider than they are longer, which is landscape shape, or they can be longer than they are wider, which is portrait shape. With regards to the card holder, the only difference in design is that the clip is attachat the top or at the side of the holder, allowing it to hang appropriately. Of course, there are some card holders that are capable of featuring either one, with the necessary clip holes providon the top and the side of the accessory.

Rigid Clear – Since seeing the ID card is the whole purpose, the open facholders are the most logical as well as common. However, it is also possible to opt for completely clear holders that encase the ID, keeping it free from potentially damaging elements, like rain. These cases are rigid, which also mean that it acts as a shell against anything that might cause damage to the ID, while also ensuring that it can be seen at all times. The rigid clear holder is also available as an open face design. Choosing the right ID card holder is not a particularly taxing task, but the options available are worth considering. They do, after all, serve the dual purposes of convenience and security, with access to the ID card made so much easier, and the chances of mislaying the card reducsignificantly.

