[[Crackstreams#]] Joshua vs Helenius Crackstreams

Anthony Joshua faces Robert Helenius in a heavyweight showdown at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, after his original opponent Dillian Whyte failed a drug test. The fight will be Joshua’s first since he outpointed Jermaine Franklin in April, and will be a crucial step towards his long-awaited clash with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles, is unbeaten in 25 professional fights, with 24 wins by knockout. He has been training in Dallas with Derrick James, the coach of unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Joshua has said he is in the best shape of his career and is ready to face any challenge.

Helenius, who is nicknamed “The Viking”, is a veteran of 36 fights, with 32 wins and four losses.

The fight between Joshua and Helenius was arranged at short notice, after Whyte’s voluntary drug test came back with an “adverse finding”. Whyte, who lost to Joshua by knockout in 2015, has denied any wrongdoing and said he will clear his name. The cancellation of the rematch was a disappointment for both fighters and the fans, who had been looking forward to a grudge match between the two British rivals.

However, Joshua has remained calm and focused on his new opponent. He has said he respects Helenius and will not underestimate him. He has also said he is not looking past Helenius to Wilder, who he hopes to fight next year in a unification bout that would crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Helenius has said he is excited and grateful for the opportunity to fight Joshua. He has said he is not afraid of anyone and will give his best on Saturday night. He has also said he plans to make the most of his chance and shock the world by beating Joshua.

The fight between Joshua and Helenius will be broadcast live on DAZN1, a streaming service that offers boxing and other sports. The main event expect to start at around 10 pm local time (5 pm ET). The undercard features several other heavyweight bouts, including Washington vs Dereck Chisora and Demsey McKean vs Fabio Wardley.

The fight between Joshua and Helenius is expected to be an exciting and explosive encounter between two powerful punchers. Both fighters have a lot at stake: Joshua wants to defend his titles and secure his legacy, while Helenius wants to prove himself and upset the odds. Who will emerge victorious on Saturday night? Tune in to find out!