Basic Properties and Types of Rubber

Moulded Rubber Seal, the seals which we manufacture are not just extruded rubber of the desired shape and joint like other but they need a custom moulded and properly treated fabric reinforced, and fully compression moulding to fit your application. This ensures structural uniformity and strength for optimum performance. We also manufacture small seals for leak test which is widely used in the valve industry for checking the accuracy in valves.

Based on your requirements, the best alternative elastomers will be selected. We Can mould with or without fabric in full rubber grades.

Types of Rubber Seals:

Butyl, also known as Isobutylene-isoprene (IIR), is a synthetic rubber developed in the 1940’s. It has exceptionally low gas permeability making it ideal for inner tubes and high pressure/vacuum sealing applications. It’s very low resilience makes it suitable for shock and vibration damping. Its chemical un-saturation gives it excellent resistance to heat, ozone, and weathering, and also to dilute acids and alkalis. It is not suitable for use in mineral or petroleum based fluids. Typical applications include diaphragms, gaskets, inner tubes, liners, O-rings, seals, speaker surrounds and bottle closures.

Chlorosulphonated Polyethylene, widely known as Hypalon, can in some respects be regarded as a superior type of chloroprene, having better heat ageing, chemical resistance and excellent low gas permeability. Ozone and weathering resistance is also excellent and electrical properties are good. Low-temperature flexibility and oil resistance is similar to chloroprene.

Hypalon has poor fuel resistance and dynamic sealing applications are not recommended in view of its poor compression set.



Typical applications include static seals and any components likely to suffer hot and humid weather conditions or exposure to hot liquids and gases.

Epichlorohydrin has properties similar to nitrile rubber but with better heat, oil and petrol resistance. It has a low gas permeability and better low-temperature flexibility than NBR. Its resistance to acids, alkalis and ozone is excellent.

However, its poor compression set limits its use as a sealing material and its corrosive effect on metals can increase tooling costs and limit metal bonding applications.



Typical uses are in automotive fuel systems, bladders, diaphragms and rollers.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer is a copolymer of ethylene and propylene and a smaller amount of a diene monomer which forms chemically unsaturated ethylene groups pendant from the main saturated chain. These facilitate cross-linking reactions which do not affect the integrity of the polymer backbone. This feature gives EPDM excellent heat, ozone and chemical resistance. Physical properties are very good and resistance to polar fluids is generally good. Low-temperature resistance is very good and EPDM can be compounded to give excellent electrical resistance. EPDM is not suitable for exposure to petroleum-based fluids and diester lubricants. Typical applications include accumulator bladders, cable connectors and insulators, diaphragms, gaskets, hoses and seals. Potable water grades are available as well as ‘Food Quality’ mixes suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries.

We at Western Rubbers have been manufacturing

Collection of custom engineered moulded Rubber Seals for more than 20 years. We propose quality rubber seals are desired in different industrial applications. A bare separation in a seal would originate usually be created by extrusion means, and then every end of the expulsion could be linked to form the seal. In this case, the customer wanted a carved resolution that would allow for the seal to be moulded onto the metal carrier ring. The silicone seal division is designed with an indoor and outside wall. These two walls form a loop characteristic where they fitting at the top. We established the metal ring into the particularly designed mould tool guarantee the slightest activity and moulded the inside face of the outer seal wall to the outside face of the steel ring. These are few types among the many types of Rubber.