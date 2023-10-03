FC Union Berlin vs Sporting Braga LiveScore, Live Stream + Prediction ; Thorsby. 33′ ; 39′. Silva ; 45’+2. Ruiz ; 0-0 HT ; Thorsby Schäfer. 46′.

We analyzed the Heidenheim game and looked at one or two moments in detail. We have to keep doing what we did well and improve what we didn’t do so well. That’s the current situation. We have to accept it. We still have injured players. It’s not easy because of the injuries we have. We have three players who arrived late.

Union Berlin vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match | 10/02/2023Follow game Union Berlin vs Braga updates coverage, stream information, score and result online, prediction, TV channel, lineups and time of the Champions League. Match will start at 12:45 pm ET on October 3th 2023Union BerlinADVERTISEMENT60 LIVE UPDATES 11:35 PM3 hours ago”If you look at the moment, you might be tempted to say they’re more fragile, but that’s not my feeling.

If we take into account the issue of big stages, with lots of people, then it would be good to continue what we did in Athens with Panathinaikos: the team’s personality, competitiveness, patience. We want to bring those ingredients to the table in our quest for victory. “11:25 PM3 hours agoMatheus; Borja, José Fonte, Niakaté, Saatçı﻿; Al Musrati, Zalazar; Bruma, Djaló, Ricardo Horta; Banza. 11:20 PM3 hours agoArtur Jorge has only one absentee: Víctor Gómez, with a thigh injury. 11:15 PM4 hours ago”We did the best we could.

Our players do their best, but we have to do more. Sometimes we can’t achieve what we want. That’s soccer and that’s part of it. I see in training and on the bench that they give everything. It’s a certain insecurity. It’s normal not to be confident after a defeat. It’s logical. We have to do things well and easily. We have to be strong. Play efficiently, be compact. In recent years I’ve always stayed true to myself. I keep everything the same, the work and the analysis. We’re not in an easy phase and we have to stay positive and not fall into a negative spiral Both teams lost their last game and it’s important for us to win the second round. We have good cards for the game.

We’re playing at home and we’ll do everything we can. We have around 73, 000 seats. In the visitors’ area, Braga asked for around 500 tickets, but only sold 250. We have the capacity to sell more. It’s a great pleasure and it’s important to know that you’ll be there. Confidence isn’t high at the moment and the support is more important than ever. The players are ready. It’s going to be a unique opportunity. 11:05 PM4 hours agoRønnow; Diogo Leite, Doekhi, Juranović; Gosens, Král, Tousart, Trimmel; Fofana, Behrens, Becker.

