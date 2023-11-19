How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023: live stream BBMAs free from anywhere

Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023 online

You can watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards live and for free on the dedicated BBMAs.watch website all over the world. Full details on how to watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards just below, including performances and nominees.

Time and date: Sunday, November 19, 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT

Billboard Music Awards 2023: preview

Taylor Swift could make BBMA history on Sunday night, with the “Anti-Hero” singer leading the way with a whopping 20 nominations. The country starlet turned pop juggernaut already has 29 trophies on her shelf, which makes her the most successful female artist in Billboard Music Awards history, but if things go her way this weekend she could surpass Drake to become the outright leader. Drake has 34 BBMAs and is a 14-nomination finalist this year.

Other artists expected to win big at the big bash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas include Morgan Wallen (back on the scene after his drunken racial slur a couple of years ago) with 17 nominations, the same number as SZA, followed by The Weeknd with 16. Drake and Zach Bryan have 14 nods apiece, while Luke Combs has rocked up with 10 nominations.

P Diddy presented last year’s awards, but Billboard has decided to shake things up this year, by eschewing a host altogether. Instead, the show will be anchored at a variety of locations. How that works in practice remains to be seen, but it’s good to see a bit of variety with awards.

The headline acts performing on the night are Karol G, Stray Kids, David Guetta, Peso Pluma, NewJeans and Morgan Wallen. Hot on the scene right now are Stray Kids, who are set to perform their hit single “Lalalala”, a debut for the K-Pop group at the BBMA. They’ve also been nominated for both Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top K-Pop Album.

And to round off the night, Mariah Carey will be performing her 29-year-old classic hit single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to end the ceremony. Where has time gone?

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Billboard Music Awards live stream from anywhere. We’ve also listed the Billboard Music Awards performances and main category nominees further down the page.

UK flag

How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023 for FREE

BBMAs.watch website

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are being live streamed for FREE on the dedicated BBMAs.watch website, which isn’t live at the time of writing, but will be up and running come showtime.

The BBMAs start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday evening, which is 1am GMT in the early hours of Monday morning for viewers in the UK, and 12pm AEDT on Monday afternoon if you’re on Australia time.

If you’re currently visiting a country where the BBMAs.watch stream isn’t accessible, you can use a VPN to unblock the feed from anywhere.

How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023 from outside your country

If you’re abroad when the 2023 Billboard Music Awards air, you might struggle to watch the ceremony due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the BBMAs online no matter where you are. It’s a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch 2023 Billboard Music Awards online from abroad

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2023 Billboard Music Awards performances

NewJeans

David Guetta

Bebe Rexha

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Morgan Wallen

Stray Kids

2023 Billboard Music Awards nominations

Top Artist

Luke Combs

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Zach Bryan

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Bailey Zimmerman

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Luke Combs

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Luke Combs

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

COMPARE THE BEST VPN SERVICES SPEC-BY-SPEC:

CyberGhost 24 Month

☆☆☆☆☆

Read full review

PRICING

24 months

$2.19/mth

VIEW

at CyberGhost

COMPATIBLE DEVICES

Android

iOS

Linux

Windows

NUMBER OF LOCATIONS

50.0

SIMULTANEOUS CONNECTIONS

5.0

TRIAL PERIOD

1

UNLIMITED BANDWIDTH

1

BEST FOR

WORKS WITH

P2P TRAFFIC

ExpressVPN 12 month

☆☆☆☆☆

Read full review

PRICING

12 months

$6.67/mth

VIEW

at ExpressVPN

COMPATIBLE DEVICES

Android

iOS

Linux

PSN

Windows

Xbox

NUMBER OF LOCATIONS

160.0

SIMULTANEOUS CONNECTIONS

5.0

TRIAL PERIOD

UNLIMITED BANDWIDTH

1

BEST FOR

Everything – the #1 best VPN

WORKS WITH

Facebook

iPlayer

Netflix

Twitter

Youtube

P2P TRAFFIC

1

IPVanish 24 months

☆☆☆☆☆

Read full review

PRICING

24 months

$2.49/mth

VIEW

at IPVanish

COMPATIBLE DEVICES

Android

iOS

PSN

Windows

Xbox

NUMBER OF LOCATIONS

60.0

SIMULTANEOUS CONNECTIONS

5.0

TRIAL PERIOD

1

UNLIMITED BANDWIDTH

1

BEST FOR

Torrenting and P2P traffic

WORKS WITH

Facebook

iPlayer

Netflix

Twitter

Youtube

P2P TRAFFIC

1

☆☆☆☆☆

Read full review

PRICING

24 months

$1.99/mth

VIEW

at Surfshark

COMPATIBLE DEVICES

Android

Chrome

Firefox

iOS

Linux

MacOS

Windows

NUMBER OF LOCATIONS

60.0

SIMULTANEOUS CONNECTIONS

999999.0

TRIAL PERIOD

UNLIMITED BANDWIDTH

1

BEST FOR

WORKS WITH

Facebook

Twitter

Youtube

P2P TRAFFIC