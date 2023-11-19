How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023: live stream BBMAs free from anywhere
Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023 online
You can watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards live and for free on the dedicated BBMAs.watch website all over the world. Full details on how to watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards just below, including performances and nominees.
Time and date: Sunday, November 19, 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT
Billboard Music Awards 2023: preview
Taylor Swift could make BBMA history on Sunday night, with the “Anti-Hero” singer leading the way with a whopping 20 nominations. The country starlet turned pop juggernaut already has 29 trophies on her shelf, which makes her the most successful female artist in Billboard Music Awards history, but if things go her way this weekend she could surpass Drake to become the outright leader. Drake has 34 BBMAs and is a 14-nomination finalist this year.
Other artists expected to win big at the big bash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas include Morgan Wallen (back on the scene after his drunken racial slur a couple of years ago) with 17 nominations, the same number as SZA, followed by The Weeknd with 16. Drake and Zach Bryan have 14 nods apiece, while Luke Combs has rocked up with 10 nominations.
P Diddy presented last year’s awards, but Billboard has decided to shake things up this year, by eschewing a host altogether. Instead, the show will be anchored at a variety of locations. How that works in practice remains to be seen, but it’s good to see a bit of variety with awards.
The headline acts performing on the night are Karol G, Stray Kids, David Guetta, Peso Pluma, NewJeans and Morgan Wallen. Hot on the scene right now are Stray Kids, who are set to perform their hit single “Lalalala”, a debut for the K-Pop group at the BBMA. They’ve also been nominated for both Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top K-Pop Album.
And to round off the night, Mariah Carey will be performing her 29-year-old classic hit single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to end the ceremony. Where has time gone?
Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Billboard Music Awards live stream from anywhere. We’ve also listed the Billboard Music Awards performances and main category nominees further down the page.
UK flag
How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023 for FREE
BBMAs.watch website
The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are being live streamed for FREE on the dedicated BBMAs.watch website, which isn’t live at the time of writing, but will be up and running come showtime.
The BBMAs start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday evening, which is 1am GMT in the early hours of Monday morning for viewers in the UK, and 12pm AEDT on Monday afternoon if you’re on Australia time.
If you’re currently visiting a country where the BBMAs.watch stream isn’t accessible, you can use a VPN to unblock the feed from anywhere.
How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023 from outside your country
If you’re abroad when the 2023 Billboard Music Awards air, you might struggle to watch the ceremony due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.
Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the BBMAs online no matter where you are. It’s a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.
Use a VPN to watch 2023 Billboard Music Awards online from abroad
ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN
ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN
We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.
– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days
2023 Billboard Music Awards performances
NewJeans
David Guetta
Bebe Rexha
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Morgan Wallen
Stray Kids
2023 Billboard Music Awards nominations
Top Artist
Luke Combs
Drake
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top New Artist
Zach Bryan
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
Bailey Zimmerman
Top Female Artist
Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
SZA
Top Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
Fifty Fifty
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Metallica
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Luke Combs
Drake
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist
Luke Combs
Drake
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
