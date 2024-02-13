AITAH for looking at Drake’s leaked video?

WATCH VIDEO: Drake Leaked Full Hd Video

My boyfriend (42m) and I (28f) are going through a breakup after almost 4 years (about 10 days into split). We were still on speaking terms until a couple of days ago.

I have been a huge fan of Drake since the Degrassi days so when I saw he was trending, I took to Twitter to find out why and saw his alleged naughty video. The next morning I took a picture of my coffee mug that has Drake’s picture on it and captioned it referencing the leaked video and posted it to Snapchat thinking it was funny.

Back to the break up, my ex brought up that he saw my post and he felt “disgusted to his stomach” and “disrespected” that I would look at the video also letting me know that he changed his settings to no longer be able to view my posts and that I should feel free to do what I want.

Because of the disrespect comment and him going out of his way to let me know if the settings change, I lost my cool and blew up saying eff him for trying to guilt trip me about looking at it and we haven’t spoken since. I’m conflicted on whether I should apologize for blowing up on him.

So…AITAH here? Do I owe him an apology for my last message?