sınır değer hesapla


download software

Scrolling news:

Gaza: 97 Palestinians killed, 132 injured by Israeli bombings last 24 hours

Gaza: 118 Palestinians killed, 163 injured by Israeli bombings in last 24 hours

Gaza: 103 Palestinians killed, 142 injured by Israeli bombardment last 24 hours

Gaza: 107 Palestinians killed, 145 injured by Israeli bombings last 24 hours

Gaza: 127 Palestinians killed, 205 injured by Israeli bombing last 24 hours

Gaza: 83 Palestinians were killed, 125 injured by Israeli bombings in last 24 hours

Gaza: 112 Palestinians killed, 157 injured by Israeli bombing 15-16 Feb

Gaza: 87 Palestinians killed, 104 injured by Israeli bombardment 14-15 Feb

Gaza: 103 Palestinians killed, 145 injured by Israeli bombing 13-14 Feb

Gaza: 393 Palestinians killed, 525 injured by Israeli bombardment between 9-12 Feb

Gaza: 112 Palestinians killed, 173 injured by Israeli bombardments last 24 hours

Gaza: 123 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombardments between Tues-Wed

Pakistan: 3 bombings in Balochistan kill 29 on eve of polls

Gaza: 107 Palestinians killed, 143 injured by Israeli bombing Feb 5-6

Gaza: Israeli forces have killed 113 Palestinians, injured 205 in last 24 hours

Gaza: 127 Palestinians killed, 170 injured by Israeli bombings since Sat

Gaza: 112 Palestinians killed, 165 injured by Israeli bombing in past 24 hours

Gaza: 118 Palestinians killed, 190 injured by Israeli bombing 31 Jan-1Feb

Gaza: 150 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings last 24 hours

Gaza: 150 Palestinians were killed, 313 wounded by Israeli attacks in past 24 hours

    • You are here:
    • Homepage
      • News
    • AITAH for looking at Drake’s leaked video?

AITAH for looking at Drake’s leaked video?

13th Feb 2024
AITAH for looking at Drake’s leaked video?

WATCH VIDEO: Drake Leaked Full Hd Video

 

 

 

My boyfriend (42m) and I (28f) are going through a breakup after almost 4 years (about 10 days into split). We were still on speaking terms until a couple of days ago.

I have been a huge fan of Drake since the Degrassi days so when I saw he was trending, I took to Twitter to find out why and saw his alleged naughty video. The next morning I took a picture of my coffee mug that has Drake’s picture on it and captioned it referencing the leaked video and posted it to Snapchat thinking it was funny.

Back to the break up, my ex brought up that he saw my post and he felt “disgusted to his stomach” and “disrespected” that I would look at the video also letting me know that he changed his settings to no longer be able to view my posts and that I should feel free to do what I want.

Because of the disrespect comment and him going out of his way to let me know if the settings change, I lost my cool and blew up saying eff him for trying to guilt trip me about looking at it and we haven’t spoken since. I’m conflicted on whether I should apologize for blowing up on him.

So…AITAH here? Do I owe him an apology for my last message?

Leave a Comment

What is 14 + 13 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets

Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport


sınır değer hesapla


download software

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor Ahmed J Versi

Leader Writer 
Visitcrest Limited, Publisher and Owner of The Muslim News. Registration No 02627253. Registered Address: 1-6 City Building, Commercial Road, Portsmouth. PO1 4BD

Complaints please visit: http://muslimnews.co.uk/complaints-policy/

Website Design by intedigital.com


sınır değer hesapla


free download


free download


free download


free download


ip stresser