Scrolling news:

Mali: 11 killed in attack on camp sheltering displaced people

Palestine: Israeli forces shoot dead 2 Palestinian youths in Nablus, Jenin

Indonesia: Earthquake in West Java kills 162

Egypt: Traffic accident kills 12, injures 30

Palestine: Over 9,300 Palestinian minors held by Israel since 2015

France shuts down 2 Islamic schools

Iran: Several killed in separate incidents on day marred by violence

Pakistan: 6 policemen killed in attack in NW Pakistan

Turkey: 6 people killed, 81 injured in deadly explosion in Istanbul

Egypt: 21 killed as minibus plunges into canal

Australia: Muslim student forced by teacher to look at cartoon of Prophet Muhammad

Palestine: Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army near Jenin

Palestine: Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Rescue ship with 179 migrants on board allowed to enter Italian port

Tanzania: 19 people dead after plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Somalia: 5 people killed by suicide bombing in Mogadishu

Greece: 23 dead after boat carrying asylum seekers sinks in Aegean Sea

Pakistan: Ex-Premier Khan injured in firing during ‘long march’

Palestine: Israeli army kills two Palestinians near Jerusalem & Ramallah

Palestine: Israel demolishes 2 Palestinian homes in West Bank, amid Israeli settler attacks

Federal Election 2022 – Australia Votes

24th Nov 2022
Federal Election 2022 – Australia Votes

The Victorian State Australia Votes will held on Saturday 26 November 2022.

Note: Voting is not compulsory for Australians overseas. If you will be overseas at the time of the election and unable to vote, you should notify the Victorian Election Commission (VEC) by completing an ‘Away from Victoria’ form. You should also keep evidence of your travel, you may asked in future to explain why you did not vote.

ENROLMENT

To vote, you must have been correctly enrolled by 8pm AEDT on Tuesday 8 November 2022.

For information regarding enrolment and/or your eligibility to vote, visit the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) website or call the VEC on +61 3 8620 1100 (charges apply).

POSTAL VOTING

If you will be overseas at the time of the Australia Votes and would like to vote, you can do so by post.

You can apply online for a postal vote from now until 6pm AEDT on Wednesday 23 November 2022. The VEC started sending ballot papers to voters who applied for a postal vote on Monday 14 November 2022, after nominations closed.

When applying for a postal vote, you can choose to have your ballot pack posted or securely emailed to you. Whichever you choose, you should apply early to ensure that your ballot pack received in time.

Further information about applying for a postal vote can found on the VEC’s website.

Australia Votes in the United States are able to return their completed postal vote to the VEC directly (per instructions provided with their postal voting pack).

Postal votes should be completed and returned as quickly as possible to ensure that they are received by the VEC in Australia in time to be counted.

Postal vote collection at the Embassy and Australia Votes Consulates-General in Los Angeles and New York concluded on Tuesday 22 November 2022.

To return your postal Federal Election to the VEC directly, it must witnessed and posted before 6pm AEDT on Saturday 26 November 2022 and received by the VEC in Australia no later than 6pm AEDT on Friday 2 December 2022.

IN-PERSON VOTING
In-person voting WILL NOT be available overseas.

Leave a Comment

What is 11 + 8 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets

Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor Ahmed J Versi

Leader Writer John Chapman
Visitcrest Limited, Publisher and Owner of The Muslim News. Registration No 02627253. Registered Address: 1-6 City Building, Commercial Road, Portsmouth. PO1 4BD

Complaints please visit: http://muslimnews.co.uk/complaints-policy/

Website Design by PattonFrench.com
Betboo Porno izle Mobile porn hilesi