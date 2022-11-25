Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México
Scrolling news:

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as country’s 10th prime minister

Mali: 11 killed in attack on camp sheltering displaced people

Palestine: Israeli forces shoot dead 2 Palestinian youths in Nablus, Jenin

Indonesia: Earthquake in West Java kills 162

Egypt: Traffic accident kills 12, injures 30

Palestine: Over 9,300 Palestinian minors held by Israel since 2015

France shuts down 2 Islamic schools

Iran: Several killed in separate incidents on day marred by violence

Pakistan: 6 policemen killed in attack in NW Pakistan

Turkey: 6 people killed, 81 injured in deadly explosion in Istanbul

Egypt: 21 killed as minibus plunges into canal

Australia: Muslim student forced by teacher to look at cartoon of Prophet Muhammad

Palestine: Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army near Jenin

Palestine: Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Rescue ship with 179 migrants on board allowed to enter Italian port

Tanzania: 19 people dead after plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Somalia: 5 people killed by suicide bombing in Mogadishu

Greece: 23 dead after boat carrying asylum seekers sinks in Aegean Sea

Pakistan: Ex-Premier Khan injured in firing during ‘long march’

Palestine: Israeli army kills two Palestinians near Jerusalem & Ramallah

To announce Jennifer Lopez returns to social media

25th Nov 2022
To announce Jennifer Lopez returns to social media

Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her “This Is Me…Then” to announce an update.

“This Is Me…Now” will be her next project and reportedly “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.”

Jennifer Lopez social media had gone dark in recent days with much speculation that a big announcement was in the works.

“Featuring confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past. Upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals. This Is Me…Now shines a spotlight on her tough childhood. Unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she has been on,” according to Rolling Stone, citing a press release.

The original album, “This Is Me…Then,” released on November 25, 2002.

In a video posted on her verified social media, Lopez shown morphing from the artist she then to who she is today.

“This Was Me…Then” was dedicated to her then-fiance Ben Affleck. It featured her hit single “Jennifer Lopez From the Block,” as well as a special song about Affleck, “Dear Ben.”

“This Is Me…Now” includes a track titled, “Dear Ben pt. ll.”

The new album teased in Lopez’s recent Vogue interview in which the collection of songs. Referred to “as a kind of bookend to This Is Me…Then. The album she released 20 years ago in the heady early days of her relationship with Affleck.”

“I’m not one of these tortured artists,” Lopez told Vogue. “Yes, I’ve lived with tremendous sadness, like anybody else, many, many times in my life, and pain. But when I make my best music or my best art is when I’m happy and full and feel lots of love.”

Lopez and Affleck now married, almost 20 years after they first split as a couple.

Leave a Comment

What is 6 + 13 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets

Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor Ahmed J Versi

Leader Writer John Chapman
Visitcrest Limited, Publisher and Owner of The Muslim News. Registration No 02627253. Registered Address: 1-6 City Building, Commercial Road, Portsmouth. PO1 4BD

Complaints please visit: http://muslimnews.co.uk/complaints-policy/

Website Design by PattonFrench.com
Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Argentina vs. México Betboo Porno izle Mobile porn hilesi