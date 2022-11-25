Scrolling news:

25th Nov 2022
Brad Pitt launches genderless skincare line

Brad Pitt has stepped into the world of beauty by launching a skincare line — and it’s for all genders.
“Le Domaine,” which the actor co-founded with organic wine growers the Perrin family, seeks to slow the process of skin aging so that everyone — regardless of gender or skin type — can age well, according to the company’s website.
“I don’t want to be running from aging,” Pitt told Vogue in an interview published Wednesday. “It’s a concept we can’t escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms.”
He added that, while the idea of anti-aging is “ridiculous” and a “fairytale,” “what is real is treating your skin in a healthy manner.”

The products, which range from $80 to $385, feature two exclusive, patented active ingredients GSM10 and ProGR3, the website adds.
GSM10 is made from a combination of marc from grenache seeds, syrah seeds and skins beneficial to the skin microbiome, according to the beauty line. It has antioxidant properties, works against the destruction of collagen, and can help balance the skin, Le Domaine adds.

ProGR3 is made from a combination of natural molecules found in plant extracts, vine cuttings, chamomile and green tea, the website says, adding that it targets the visible signs of skin aging.
“I mean, I’m the kind of person who will change hotel rooms if I can smell the cologne of the last person who stayed there. It’s too much. It’s too strong. Keep it subtle,” added Pitt. “Let people come to you.

Don’t force it on others. That’s my feeling.”

The idea for the skincare range came about at the Château Miraval winery. The vineyard estate is currently at the center of a legal battle between Pitt and his former wife Angelina Jolie.
According to the website, the skincare line, which focuses on “green beauty,” features refillable products, upcycled packaging materials, and formulas that are between 96% and 99% of natural origin. It is vegan-friendly and excludes ingredients “that are subject of controversy regarding the environment,” the website adds.
“Landing here — at Château Miraval — opened up a lot of ideas that I wouldn’t have normally considered. And a big part of it is sustainability. This idea of zero waste is something that is really important to this area and important to me,” Pitt told Vogue.
It’s been a busy few days for Pitt. Who has also made his debut as a sculptor at a group show in Finland. The Oscar winner, who arrived at the film preview. “Bullet Train” earlier this year in a knee-skimming linen brown skirt. Has nine works on display at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere.

Other celebrities who broke into beauty


Pitt is just the latest A-lister to have broken into the beauty industry.
Last November, Harry Styles launched a vegan and cruelty-free beauty range featuring nail polishes. A dual roller ball lip and eye serum and a facial serum.
Former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez unveiled a “Blur Stick” concealer in eight different. Shades in 2021 as a “skincare solution developed specifically for men.” This was part of a campaign for men’s wellness brand Hims.
Meanwhile, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown launched. A skincare range for bald and balding men in 2020 to “empower men who embrace their baldness” and “leave behind the outdated ideas of masculinity,” he said.
And Rihanna launched the gender-inclusive skincare range. “Fenty Skin” in 2020 — three years after she released the cosmetic line. “Fenty Beauty,” which featured foundations in 40 different shades.

