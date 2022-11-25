Scrolling news:

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as country’s 10th prime minister

Mali: 11 killed in attack on camp sheltering displaced people

Palestine: Israeli forces shoot dead 2 Palestinian youths in Nablus, Jenin

Indonesia: Earthquake in West Java kills 162

Egypt: Traffic accident kills 12, injures 30

Palestine: Over 9,300 Palestinian minors held by Israel since 2015

France shuts down 2 Islamic schools

Iran: Several killed in separate incidents on day marred by violence

Pakistan: 6 policemen killed in attack in NW Pakistan

Turkey: 6 people killed, 81 injured in deadly explosion in Istanbul

Egypt: 21 killed as minibus plunges into canal

Australia: Muslim student forced by teacher to look at cartoon of Prophet Muhammad

Palestine: Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army near Jenin

Palestine: Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Rescue ship with 179 migrants on board allowed to enter Italian port

Tanzania: 19 people dead after plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Somalia: 5 people killed by suicide bombing in Mogadishu

Greece: 23 dead after boat carrying asylum seekers sinks in Aegean Sea

Pakistan: Ex-Premier Khan injured in firing during ‘long march’

Palestine: Israeli army kills two Palestinians near Jerusalem & Ramallah

Tickets for Taylor Swift show at MetLife Stadium

25th Nov 2022
Tickets for Taylor Swift show at MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift fans were seeing red on Tuesday when Ticketmaster was overwhelmed by demand as pre-sales for the singer’s new tour went online. The delays had many fans believing they would never, ever, get tickets (…like ever). But tickets to the pop star’s “The Eras Tour” were available Wednesday via the resale market — with some priced at tens of thousands of dollars.

Tickets for Taylor Swift show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford,
New Jersey on May 26 are listed for as much $21,600 each on ticket resale site StubHub.

That price tag will get fans a spot on the floor in front of the stage. As for just getting into the stadium — that’ll cost at least $350 on Stubhub.

hese sky-high prices aren’t just for shows at MetLife, which is right outside New York City. Other dates on Swift’s 52 show tour are commanding insane amounts of money too.
Floor seats for the tour’s March 17 opening night in Glendale. Arizona going for as much $17,010 while floor tickets for Taylor Swift show in Atlanta on April 28 on listed for as much as $35,438.

To put these numbers in context, tickets to last season’s Super Bowl between. T he Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in LA averaged $10,427. The cheapest seats going for about $7,000.

A StubHub representative told CNN Business Wednesday. That the resale site had many Taylor Swift tickets selling for around “$150 with averages around mid $600.” However, they noted that it’s only the pre-sale period right. Now “so demand is at its highest and these prices will settle.”

The company also pointed out that
“that listing prices aren’t an indication of demand or what the market can bear.”

As for Ticketmaster, the company issued a statement Tuesday via Twitter saying. That “there has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up” to buy tickets for Swift’s tour. The company told customers still waiting in the virtual queue that it is moving and to “hang tight.”

Although the demand and prices for Taylor Swift tour, which wraps up August 9 in Los Angeles, are astronomical, it speaks to how popular she is.

Swift has had countless hits over her career. Built up a loyal following of fans — better known as “Swifties” — and recently became the first artist ever to simultaneously claim all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of her latest album, “Midnights,” which came out last month.

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

