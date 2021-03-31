Solitary Most Of The Way? Expert Fashion Advice For Internet Dating

Scrolling news:

US: Biden nominates first Muslim US federal judge

French airstrike in Mali mostly killed civilians: UN

Israeli police kill Arab citizen in Haifa

UK: Limited reopening of outdoor Covid restrictions in England

Indonesia: 20 injured in church suicide attack

Bangladesh on edge as 5 more dead in anti-Modi protests

Egypt: 32 dead, 160 hurt in train collision

Bangladesh: Fire destroyed Rohingyas shelters but not dreams

Indonesian Muslim woman runs shelter for stray dogs

UK marks anniversary of 1st Covid-19 national lockdown

US: Attack on supermarket in Colorado leaves 10 dead

WHO: Vaccine gap grows between rich and poor

Niger: 30 civilians killed near Malian border

Palestinian killed as Israeli army fires at protesters in Nablus

Covid-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities in Europe

Niger: Dozens of civilians killed near Malian border

EU drug regulator investigating AstraZeneca vaccine

Sweden: Arson attack targets Muslim children’s school

India: 14-year-old Muslim beaten up for drinking water at temple

Afghanistan: Bus bombing kills 8 civilians in Herat

