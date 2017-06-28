DISCOUNT BOOKS

Scrolling news:

Netherlands: Dutch court fines school over Eid class photo

Philippines: Muslim-only ID discriminatory, military says

Syria: Assad Govt barrel bombs killed 94 civilians in 2017

UK: Suspect arrested in ‘Islamophobic’ acid attack

UK: Massive fire engulfs Camden Lock Market in north London

Jammu & Kashmir shuts down, protests erupt

Germany: G20 split on climate

Libya: 80 African migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Palestine: Israel continues to reduce power supply to impoverished Gaza

Bangladesh: Rights watch says to stop enforced disappearances

Israel decries UNESCO resolution on Jerusalem on sovereignty, archaelogical excavations

UK: Vigil held to protest Islamophobic attacks

Yemen: 10mn Yemeni children in need of assistance: UNICEF

Nigeria: Communal clashes leave 150 dead

Spain: 49 feared dead as migrant ship sinks in Alboran Sea

Iraq: Suicide bombing kills 23 in Mosul

Syria: Car bombing kills 19 in Damascus

Iraq: 14 killed in suicide bomb attack in Anbar

France: 8 injured in shooting outside Arrahma mosque

UK Muslim victim says acid attack was Islamophobic

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

