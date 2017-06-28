DISCOUNT BOOKS SOLD IN UK ONLY
TO PLACE A BOOK ORDER PLEASE
Send cheque (see prices listed) made payable to The Muslim News with the name of the book, your full name and postal address to;
The Muslim News
PO Box 380
Harrow
Middlesex
HA2 6LL
United Kingdom
Please also include your contact number and email should we need to contact you.
* Note the price includes postage & packing and the books are only available to UK residents. To check availability or for more information please email: advert@muslimnews.co.uk