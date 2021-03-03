The Mac Weekly. I have already been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet We in no way discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.

Scrolling news:

Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine protects for 6 months

WTO head says COVID-19 poses greatest threat to trade outlook

US: Biden nominates first Muslim US federal judge

French airstrike in Mali mostly killed civilians: UN

Israeli police kill Arab citizen in Haifa

UK: Limited reopening of outdoor Covid restrictions in England

Indonesia: 20 injured in church suicide attack

Bangladesh on edge as 5 more dead in anti-Modi protests

Egypt: 32 dead, 160 hurt in train collision

Bangladesh: Fire destroyed Rohingyas shelters but not dreams

Indonesian Muslim woman runs shelter for stray dogs

UK marks anniversary of 1st Covid-19 national lockdown

US: Attack on supermarket in Colorado leaves 10 dead

WHO: Vaccine gap grows between rich and poor

Niger: 30 civilians killed near Malian border

Palestinian killed as Israeli army fires at protesters in Nablus

Covid-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities in Europe

Niger: Dozens of civilians killed near Malian border

EU drug regulator investigating AstraZeneca vaccine

Sweden: Arson attack targets Muslim children’s school

3rd Mar 2021

George Steinke (he/him) is really a studies that are religious Anthropology major from Swarthmore, Pennsylvania who’s presently an Editor associated with the Sports area. He.

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

