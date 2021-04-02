The argument for MSM and WSW is apparently driven because of the convergence of 2 views.

Scrolling news:

Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine protects for 6 months

WTO head says COVID-19 poses greatest threat to trade outlook

US: Biden nominates first Muslim US federal judge

French airstrike in Mali mostly killed civilians: UN

Israeli police kill Arab citizen in Haifa

UK: Limited reopening of outdoor Covid restrictions in England

Indonesia: 20 injured in church suicide attack

Bangladesh on edge as 5 more dead in anti-Modi protests

Egypt: 32 dead, 160 hurt in train collision

Bangladesh: Fire destroyed Rohingyas shelters but not dreams

Indonesian Muslim woman runs shelter for stray dogs

UK marks anniversary of 1st Covid-19 national lockdown

US: Attack on supermarket in Colorado leaves 10 dead

WHO: Vaccine gap grows between rich and poor

Niger: 30 civilians killed near Malian border

Palestinian killed as Israeli army fires at protesters in Nablus

Covid-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities in Europe

Niger: Dozens of civilians killed near Malian border

EU drug regulator investigating AstraZeneca vaccine

Sweden: Arson attack targets Muslim children’s school

2nd Apr 2021

Ah, Urban Dictionary. Where would we be without one?

Myself, I favor that thereвЂ™s a spot in my situation to find the acronyms my nieces and nephews utilize on Facebook and in texts вЂ“ it creates me appear to be IвЂ™m completely clued in regarding the lingo, which grants me personally usage of the much-sought-after вЂcool auntyвЂ™ title. But by god, if some of them ever look on Urban Dictionary for sexspiration, i am going to revoke their internet privileges.

Here you will find the most hilarious/disgusting entries (changed to incorporate proper sentence structure, needless to say you to be distracted by incorrect spelling and poorly placed punctuation marks)вЂ“ we donвЂ™t want.

MSM and WSW usually imply deficiencies in lesbian or homosexual identity and a lack of community, companies, and relationships by which same-gender pairings suggest significantly more than just intimate behavior. Overuse for the terms MSM and WSW contributes to a brief history of systematic labeling of intimate minorities that reflects, and accidentally improvements, heterosexist notions. general Public health care professionals should follow more nuanced and culturally appropriate language in speaking about people in sexual-minority teams.

THE BEHAVIORAL CATEGORY males who possess intercourse with males was used in HIV literature since at the least 1990. The acronym MSM, coined in 1994, signaled the crystallization of the concept.1 that is new 2 MSM and, recently, WSW (ladies who have intercourse with ladies) have actually since relocated beyond the HIV literature in order to become created in both research and wellness development for sexual-minority individuals. To some extent since the terms held the vow of reducing AIDS stigma, which was irrationally mounted on men that are gay lesbians, we, the authors, assisted to promulgate these now-familiar acronyms.3 But we’ve become increasingly troubled with the means these terms are employed, specially when they displace as opposed to coincide with information on intimate identification.

The tenth anniversary among these terms provides an occasion that is good think on their meaning, energy, and limits.

The argument for MSM and WSW appears to be driven by the convergence of 2 perspectives. The very first is an epidemiological viewpoint: making use of identity-free terms, epidemiologists sought to prevent complex social and social connotations that, in accordance with a strict biomedical view, don’t have a lot of to complete with epidemiological investigation of diseases. Appropriately, MSM ended up being introduced to mirror the theory that actions, perhaps perhaps not identities, spot people at an increased risk for HIV disease, http://www.nakedcams.org/female/blonde/ a specially essential difference provided that medical and medical professionals had initially identified homosexual identification as being a danger for HIV/AIDS, a characterization that stigmatized lesbian, homosexual, and bisexual (LGB) populations and confounded efforts to prevent HIV infection.4 , 5 WSW ended up being introduced briefly thereafter, into the context of debate throughout the meaning and salience of lesbian identification with regards to HIV-related risk habits, including sex with men.

Social construction may be the 2nd viewpoint driving the use of MSM and WSW.

Social construction implies that sexualities ( like other social categories) are services and products of social procedures. a main tenet of social construction is specific intimate techniques may not be interpreted as if they carry fixed definitions. Therefore, well before the terms MSM and WSW showed up, social constructionists challenged the theory that sexualities are categorical and rejected making use of intimate identification terms across different social and historic contexts. Whilst the epidemiological viewpoint aimed to lessen homosexual and lesbian from what is believed of as their necessary coreвЂ”sexual habits that place people at riskвЂ”the social constructionist review, featuring its beginning in homosexual and lesbian studies and feminist and queer theory, seeks to do the contrary: it seeks more textured understandings of sex which do not assume alignments among identification, behavior, and desire.

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

