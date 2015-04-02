Scrolling news:

Turkey: Six released in probe into Russian envoy’s murder

Palestine: Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen near Ramallah

Afghanistan: 5 female airport staff killed in Kandahar

Turkey: 14 soldiers killed in central Turkey terror attack

UK: Attacks on Muslims intensify as mosque targeted

Syria: Second civilian convoy from east Aleppo reaches safety

Palestine: Palestinian killed after alleged E Jerusalem knife attack

Myanmar invites neighbours to discuss Rakhine/Rohingya concerns

UK: Man shouts ‘I want to kill a Muslim’ in London assault

Kenya: 33 dead in shocking road accident in Navasha

Egypt: Bomb blast near main cathedral in Cairo kills 25

India: Teacher resigns after told to remove face veil

Turkey: Terror attack in Istanbul claims 36 lives

Somalia: Car bomb kills many in Mogadishu

Yemen: Suicide bombing kills 48 soldiers in Aden

US: Muslim student attacked in New York subway missing

UK police officers accused of sexual misconduct

UK: Turkish restaurateurs helping London’s homeless

Myanmar: Int’l cooperation ‘critical’ to resolve Rohingya crisis

Indonesia: 52 dead after quake rocks Aceh

Sadiq Khan: The Tories and UKIP are preparing to work together

2nd Apr 2015
Sadiq Khan: The Tories and UKIP are preparing to work together

This is an op-ed by Sadiq Khan

When my parents moved to London in the 1960’s they were confronted with signs saying ‘no blacks, no dogs, no Irish’. Over fifty years, discrimination in British society has reduced significantly- largely because of Labour’s strong anti-discrimination laws.
That’s why I’m concerned that the Tories are preparing to work with UKIP after the election. Both David Cameron and George Osborne have repeatedly refused to rule out working with UKIP.

A growing number of Tory MPs and grassroots activists want to do a deal with UKIP. Indeed, they are reportedly already striking deals with UKIP up and down the country in key marginals.

The terms of a deal have been set. Nigel Farage wants an early referendum on whether Britain remains in the EU. When asked about it, David Cameron said he would be “delighted”.

UKIP referred to countries receiving overseas aid as “bongo bongo land” and countless candidates have been sacked for racism. One UKIP candidate said that Lenny Henry should “go and live in a black country” while another said she had a ‘problem’ with ‘negroes’. Nigel Farage repeatedly criticises multiculturalism.

Just imagine if the Tories went in to partnership with UKIP. UKIP have signed up to the Tories’ extreme spending plans, which put the NHS at risk. Both parties favour tax breaks for millionaires and would increase NHS privatisation. They would make life harder for black and Asian Brits.

Tackling racial inequality has been neglected by this government. The number of young BAME people out of work for a year has risen by almost half. Five more years of the Tories, with UKIP’s help, would further threaten living standards.

Nigel Farage recently said he wants to get rid of all the race discrimination laws that protect us. It’s a chilling thought.

Everybody knows that Labour is the Party of equality. We will keep working to break down barriers to opportunity caused by prejudice and discrimination.

Labour has a better plan, based on increasing living standards for working families, saving and transforming our NHS and ensuring the next generation have more opportunities. Our race equality strategy will tackle inequality, abuses of stop and search and make our police, judiciary and civil service more representative.

Our country only succeeds when working people succeed and we want everyone, from all backgrounds, to share in our national success.

Sadiq Khan is Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary and London Minister  

Leave a Comment

What is 4 + 12 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets


Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor and Publisher Ahmed J Versi

Deputy Editor John Chapman

Website Design by PattonFrench.com