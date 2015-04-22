Hampstead and Kilburn UKIP candidate caught on film declaring UK is ‘at war with Islam’

H&K UKIP parliamentary candidate Magnus Nielsen

The UKIP candidate standing for election in Hampstead and Kilburn has been filmed declaring Britain is ‘at war with Islam’ at a far-right rally.

The Mirror newspaper has released footage of Magnus Nielsen, an outspoken critic of Islam, addressing crowds at a weekend event in Westminster organized by the controversial MARIAS group-Mothers Against Radical Islam and Sharia- which is often linked to the English Defence League.

Speaking to crowds shouting anti-Islamic slogans, Mr Nielsen, 65, is recorded saying: “I’d let the Muslims know they have to fight all the way along the line.”

Speaking into a microphone, the candidate who hopes to overturn Labour’s majority of 42 votes in the country’s tighest marginal race can be heard saying: “This country has been at war with Islam since Islam was created 1300 years ago.

“In fact, Islam has been the enemy of every democratic and free society ever since. And it’s gaining strength.”

Mr Nielsen appeared at the protest alonsgide fellow UKIP candidate Anne-Marie Waters, who is standing to become MP for Lewisham East.

There is a formal ban on UKIP members having involvement with far right organizations such as the EDL and affiliated groups.

The video, which came to light following the Mirror’s investigation is available to view on this link.

Mr Nielsen most recently courted controversy in February when he said his ambition was to “licence the mosques”.