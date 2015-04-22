Hampstead and Kilburn UKIP candidate caught on film declaring UK is ‘at war with Islam’

11:54 20 April 2015
The UKIP candidate standing for election in Hampstead and Kilburn has been filmed declaring Britain is ‘at war with Islam’ at a far-right rally.
The Mirror newspaper has released footage of Magnus Nielsen, an outspoken critic of Islam, addressing crowds at a weekend event in Westminster organized by the controversial MARIAS group-Mothers Against Radical Islam and Sharia- which is often linked to the English Defence League.
Speaking to crowds shouting anti-Islamic slogans, Mr Nielsen, 65, is recorded saying: “I’d let the Muslims know they have to fight all the way along the line.”
Speaking into a microphone, the candidate who hopes to overturn Labour’s majority of 42 votes in the country’s tighest marginal race can be heard saying: “This country has been at war with Islam since Islam was created 1300 years ago.
“In fact, Islam has been the enemy of every democratic and free society ever since. And it’s gaining strength.”
Mr Nielsen appeared at the protest alonsgide fellow UKIP candidate Anne-Marie Waters, who is standing to become MP for Lewisham East.
There is a formal ban on UKIP members having involvement with far right organizations such as the EDL and affiliated groups.
The video, which came to light following the Mirror’s investigation is available to view on this link.
Mr Nielsen most recently courted controversy in February when he said his ambition was to “licence the mosques”.
What do you expect from a so called civilised native Brit? British society and schooling is the home of institutional racism and native teachers are chicken racists.This is one of the main reason why Muslim community has been demanding state funded Muslim schools with Muslim teachers. There is no place for a non-Muslim child or a teacher in a Muslim school. Muslim children must develop their cultural, linguistic and spiritual identities before they are exposed to wider world, otherwise, they would be lost in western Jungle.
Muslim Community has been a victim of Paki-bashing in the past and now it is a victim of Islamophobia. The Tsunami of Islamophobia is a blessing in disguise. The greatest Urdu/Persian poet of Pakistan, after studying in Cambridge and Germany said that the Tsunami of the west made him a Muslim. I know a couple of Muslim ladies who never covered themselves in Pakistan but their daughters born and educated in the west, not only wear hijab but Niqab also. This is the fruit of Islamophobia suffered by these girls in state schools with non-Muslim monolingual teachers. It is a fact that British schooling is the home of institutional racism and British teachers are chicken racist.
For too long we have put our heads down. I will no longer be a victim. Its not a question of behaving like her…Its a point of meeting this kind of behaviour “head on”, we should reject and denounce this behaviour with “extreme prejudice ” People nee to understand that if you behave in this manner you will have a high price to pay. Making excuses or seeking the high moral position might make you feel superior or above this base behaviour but what does your position do to stop it ?If I am abused in this manner I would have a response that would impact the aggressor in a physical or extremely verbal manner. My children are taught to respect “everyone ” to make a positive contribution to society BUT if someone attacks them verbally or physically they should “deal” with it so as to ensure it does not happen again to them or others. I have been in London for the last 50 years and still this problem exists. Obviously the “namby pamby,softly softly approach has failed. Time for something else ???
Multiculturalism is not about integration but about cultural plurality. It is not about separation but about respect and the deepening awareness of Unity in Diversity. Each culture will maintain its own intrinsic value and at the same time would be expected to contribute to the benefit of the whole society. Multiculturalism can accommodate diversity of all kinds – cultural, philosophical and religious – so that we can create a world without conflict and strife. Britain can assume the role of accommodation and concern for all peoples, for our planet and indeed for our survival. Multi-Culturalism is even more important and crucial after 9/11 and 7/7. Muslim youths are also likely to feel alienated by a focus on shared Brutishness, rather than multicultural diversity. Rather than promoting a single British “us” teaching should acknowledge that “us” can be diverse and plural. Children should be encouraged to explore differences in appearance, history and religion to reduce social and educational fears.
