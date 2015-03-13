Scrolling news:

Turkey: Six released in probe into Russian envoy’s murder

Palestine: Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen near Ramallah

Afghanistan: 5 female airport staff killed in Kandahar

Turkey: 14 soldiers killed in central Turkey terror attack

UK: Attacks on Muslims intensify as mosque targeted

Syria: Second civilian convoy from east Aleppo reaches safety

Palestine: Palestinian killed after alleged E Jerusalem knife attack

Myanmar invites neighbours to discuss Rakhine/Rohingya concerns

UK: Man shouts ‘I want to kill a Muslim’ in London assault

Kenya: 33 dead in shocking road accident in Navasha

Egypt: Bomb blast near main cathedral in Cairo kills 25

India: Teacher resigns after told to remove face veil

Turkey: Terror attack in Istanbul claims 36 lives

Somalia: Car bomb kills many in Mogadishu

Yemen: Suicide bombing kills 48 soldiers in Aden

US: Muslim student attacked in New York subway missing

UK police officers accused of sexual misconduct

UK: Turkish restaurateurs helping London’s homeless

Myanmar: Int’l cooperation ‘critical’ to resolve Rohingya crisis

Indonesia: 52 dead after quake rocks Aceh

– Ed Miliband: It’s Labour values to recognise Palestine

13th Mar 2015

Gareth Thomas MP

In remarks made at the Labour Friends of Palestine’s Annual Gala Dinner, November 26, Leader of the Labour Party, Ed Miliband, said, “It is right, just, fair and in line with the values of Labour to recognise Palestine.”

Labour believes statehood for the Palestinians is not a gift to be given but a right to be recognised. That is why since 2011 Labour has supported Palestinian recognition at the UN and called on the Government to support this important principle.

As we approach the end of what has been a traumatic year in the Middle East, the bloodshed during and before the terrible scenes in Gaza over the summer, is a hard reminder of just how important, and how difficult, a return to meaningful negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis will be.

With the weather getting worse, the immediate priority is to speed up reconstruction of the 100,000 homes damaged or destroyed during the conflict, and ensuring that one of the most basic of rights, the right to shelter, is delivered for the people of Gaza.

It is vital that access to basic services such as water, electricity, sewerage and healthcare are restored as quickly as possible too. Crucial infrastructure, such as roads, hospitals and schools must also be rebuilt. It is in everyone’s interest to ensure that the reconstruction effort in Gaza is accelerated, and in so doing, create employment opportunities, a safe place for children to go to school, and above all else, hope.

One of the key underlying causes of the conflict this summer was the collapse of the Kerry-led peace talks. This latest diplomatic failure reinforced the feelings of insecurity and fear that too many of those living in Palestine and indeed Israel feel about their futures. That insecurity is the fear of yet more rocket attacks, or more attacks from tunnels, with yet more dreadful loss of life.

Labour remains deeply committed to a two-state solution and the negotiations that remain crucial to deliver it. But negotiations between the two sets of leaders – whilst critical – are not enough. Long term security will only come if the peoples of both countries have been involved as well in discussions about their future, are able to talk through the toughest issues, and the questions that demand the most difficult answers. It is from such discussions that the political space for leaders to talk and negotiators to engage is created.

We must do all we can therefore to encourage open debate among the peoples of Palestine and Israel and indeed between them too.

Gareth Thomas MP, is Shadow Minister for Middle East & North Africa

Leave a Comment

What is 4 + 8 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets


Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor and Publisher Ahmed J Versi

Deputy Editor John Chapman

Website Design by PattonFrench.com