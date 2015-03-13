Scrolling news:

Turkey: Six released in probe into Russian envoy’s murder

Palestine: Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen near Ramallah

Afghanistan: 5 female airport staff killed in Kandahar

Turkey: 14 soldiers killed in central Turkey terror attack

UK: Attacks on Muslims intensify as mosque targeted

Syria: Second civilian convoy from east Aleppo reaches safety

Palestine: Palestinian killed after alleged E Jerusalem knife attack

Myanmar invites neighbours to discuss Rakhine/Rohingya concerns

UK: Man shouts ‘I want to kill a Muslim’ in London assault

Kenya: 33 dead in shocking road accident in Navasha

Egypt: Bomb blast near main cathedral in Cairo kills 25

India: Teacher resigns after told to remove face veil

Turkey: Terror attack in Istanbul claims 36 lives

Somalia: Car bomb kills many in Mogadishu

Yemen: Suicide bombing kills 48 soldiers in Aden

US: Muslim student attacked in New York subway missing

UK police officers accused of sexual misconduct

UK: Turkish restaurateurs helping London’s homeless

Myanmar: Int’l cooperation ‘critical’ to resolve Rohingya crisis

Indonesia: 52 dead after quake rocks Aceh

– 7.5% in Poplar and Limehouse paid below the minimum wage

13th Mar 2015

New analysis by the TUC reveals today that in some parts of the UK, less than half of jobs pay workers the Living Wage.

Nationally, one in five jobs pays under the Living Wage, but the TUC finds that some parliamentary constituencies are ‘Living Wage blackspots’ where much higher percentages of people are not taking home enough to cover the basic costs of living.

Birmingham Northfield is named as the worst place in the country for pay, with 53.4 per cent of people in work there earning less than £7.85 an hour, followed by Kingswood near Bristol (51 per cent) and Dwyfor Meirionnydd in north Wales (50.9 per cent).

The number is also disproportionately high in certain areas of London – for example in Harrow West 48.9 per cent of workers take home less than the Living Wage, and 48.3 per cent in Chingford and Woodford Green.

The figures are even worse for working women. 63.1 per cent of women in Birmingham Northfield and 59.6 per cent of women in Kingswood are paid under the Living Wage.  In East Yorkshire that’s 58.7 per cent of women compared to 42.4 per cent of the working population as a whole.

The TUC analysis also reveals high paying ‘bright spots’ where a low percentage of people are earning below the Living Wage, and these are mainly constituencies in the South East.

In Poplar and Limehouse in East London just 7.5 per cent of working people earn less than the living wage, followed by Edinburgh South West (7.9 per cent), Guildford (8.4 per cent), South Cambridgeshire (8.5 per cent) and Runnymede and Weybridge in Surrey (8.9 per cent). There are no constituencies in the North of England in the list of the top ten ‘bright spots’.

The Left Foot Forward

Leave a Comment

What is 10 + 5 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets


Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor and Publisher Ahmed J Versi

Deputy Editor John Chapman

Website Design by PattonFrench.com