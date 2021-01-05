Tips on how to Meet Girls Online: When Should You Start Using the Dating Application?

Scrolling news:

Turkey: Greek Archbishop’s insulting remarks on Islam slammed

Mali to maintain support for French troops amid threats

Pakistan: Police fired over Hindu temple attack

WHO committee rules against Covid-19 vaccine passports

UN urges US to drop Houthi terrorist designation

US: President Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

US alleges al-Qaeda’s new ‘home base’ is Iran

Yemen remains ‘worst humanitarian crisis’: UN office

Hamas slams UAE for importing illegal Israeli settlement goods

India: Halal certificate no longer mandatory for meat exports

UK: Exclusive: Khan urges PM to close places of worship as many mosques voluntarily close

Indonesia: Muslim body declares Chinese vaccine halal

Cameroon: 18 dead, 4 injured in terror attacks

Niger: Over 10,000 people flee violence in Niger

‘Pakistan setting up interfaith harmony bodies to confront sectarianism’

US: Leaders of US allies voice shock, concern over attack on US Capitol

Germany: Muslims concerned about rise of Islamophobia

Palestine: Israeli forces raid Palestinian hospital

Afghanistan: Religious cleric dodges bombing, 5 killed

Pakistan: 11 Hazara miners killed in armed attack in Balochistan

