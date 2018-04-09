PUBLICISE YOUR RAMADAN EVENTS FOR FREE

The Muslim News is offering you the chance to publicise your (non-commercial) Ramadan events for FREE in our 2018 Ramadan Events Guide.

You can publicise any event this can include; Competitions, Seminars, Open Days, Debates, Charity Fundraisers, Flash Iftar’s, Food Bank Collections, Community Campaigns, Exhibits, Arts & Crafts Classes, Bazaars, Youth/ Children Project

Please email (elham@muslimnews.co.uk) the following information by Tuesday, April 17. (duplicate for multiple events)

Event name (if known)

Name of host organisation/institution:

Location event

Date(s) scheduled (must be between – May 14 and June 14):

Time scheduled

Optional* event info (50 words max)

Mandatory* Contact (number or email for more information)

Please forward this notice to as many other organisations as you can to ensure our Ramadan guide is as comprehensive as possible.

Thank you