Syria: Death toll from suspected chemical attack rises to over 70

Palestine: 31 Palestinians killed in Gaza protests by Israeli troops

Palestinian dies of wounds; Gaza death toll rises to 22 with no comment from UK PM

Palestine: Israel bans Friday call to prayer at Ibrahimi mosque

Palestine: Jewish settlers descend on East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque for Passover

Austrian Muslims condemn hijab ban proposal

Syria: Explosives kill nearly 1,000 children in 2017

Palestine: Over 500 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem

Palestine: Another Palestinian killed by Israel gunfire near Gaza border

Jammu Kashmir completely shuts down after killings

Nigeria: Over a dozen killed in suspected Boko Haram attack

Palestine: 275 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards

Palestinians observe national mourning over Gaza deaths

Palestine: Israeli troops kill 17, injure over 1400 Palestinians during peaceful protest

Palestine: Israeli shelling on Gaza kills Palestinian farmer

Turkey: 17 migrants killed in minibus crash in eastern Turkey

Canada: Quebec mosque killer changes plea to guilty

Palestine: Palestinians urge Arabs, Muslims to safeguard Al-Aqsa Mosque

Myanmar: 5 years on, Meiktila Muslims still facing hardships

Canada: Pages of Qur’an ripped, stuffed on car windshields at mosques

PUBLICISE YOUR RAMADAN EVENTS FOR FREE

9th Apr 2018
The Muslim News is offering you the chance to publicise your (non-commercial) Ramadan events for FREE in our 2018 Ramadan Events Guide.

You can publicise any event this can include; Competitions, Seminars, Open Days, Debates, Charity Fundraisers, Flash Iftar’s, Food Bank Collections, Community Campaigns, Exhibits, Arts & Crafts Classes, Bazaars, Youth/ Children Project

Please email (elham@muslimnews.co.uk) the following information by Tuesday, April 17. (duplicate for multiple events)

Event name (if known)

Name of host organisation/institution:

Location event

Date(s) scheduled (must be between – May 14 and June 14):

Time scheduled

Optional* event info (50 words max)

Mandatory* Contact (number or email for more information)

 

Please forward this notice to as many other organisations as you can to ensure our Ramadan guide is as comprehensive as possible.

 

Thank you

