Painless Advice In Essay Service

Scrolling news:

Iraq: 32 dead, 110 hurt in Baghdad twin suicide attack by Daesh

US: Biden ends travel ban on Muslim countries

US embassy to remain in Jerusalem: Blinken

World faces ‘catastrophic moral failure’ over Covid-19 vaccines

Turkey: Greek Archbishop’s insulting remarks on Islam slammed

Mali to maintain support for French troops amid threats

Pakistan: Police fired over Hindu temple attack

WHO committee rules against Covid-19 vaccine passports

UN urges US to drop Houthi terrorist designation

US: President Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

US alleges al-Qaeda’s new ‘home base’ is Iran

Yemen remains ‘worst humanitarian crisis’: UN office

Hamas slams UAE for importing illegal Israeli settlement goods

India: Halal certificate no longer mandatory for meat exports

UK: Exclusive: Khan urges PM to close places of worship as many mosques voluntarily close

Indonesia: Muslim body declares Chinese vaccine halal

Cameroon: 18 dead, 4 injured in terror attacks

Niger: Over 10,000 people flee violence in Niger

‘Pakistan setting up interfaith harmony bodies to confront sectarianism’

US: Leaders of US allies voice shock, concern over attack on US Capitol

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

