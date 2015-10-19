Scrolling news:

HFA: JOB OPPORTUNITY

19th Oct 2015

AUDITOR AND FOOD TECHNOLOGIST

FOR THE HALAL FOOD AUTHORITY (HFA)
Location at offices in North Finchley, London

SALARY RANGE: In the range of £23,000 to £24,000

HFA authenticates and accredits food products, ingredients, additives, processing/manufacturing plants, meat and poultry slaughterhouses, non-food items, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals for halal status being a globally recognised Halal Certification Body operating across UK and Europe.

The role of HFA is to audit and monitor compliance of both Islamic laws and EC regulations of slaughtering and halal food production, and an opportunity has now arisen within the team for an auditor and a food technologist who are able to travel to and visit the locations both within the UK and abroad.

Full training will be given and the appointees will be offered the opportunity to gain food industry standard qualifications. Successful candidate must be able to communicate at all levels, having excellent reporting and writing skills and must be able to work as a team player taking initiative with enthusiasm where appropriate.

For a job description and person specification for each post, please email info@halalfoodauthority.com before applying.

Applications to be made by sending relevant CVs with a covering letter stating what interests you about the post, and which post you are applying for.

Candidates who are not entitled to live and work in the UK need not apply.

CLOSING DATE: Friday October 30th at 5pm.

Informal inquiries about the post should be directed to:
Saqib Mohammed on 0208 446 7127.

