Gay Greatest Good Friend

Scrolling news:

UK: Limited reopening of outdoor Covid restrictions in England

Indonesia: 20 injured in church suicide attack

Bangladesh on edge as 5 more dead in anti-Modi protests

Egypt: 32 dead, 160 hurt in train collision

Bangladesh: Fire destroyed Rohingyas shelters but not dreams

Indonesian Muslim woman runs shelter for stray dogs

UK marks anniversary of 1st Covid-19 national lockdown

US: Attack on supermarket in Colorado leaves 10 dead

WHO: Vaccine gap grows between rich and poor

Niger: 30 civilians killed near Malian border

Palestinian killed as Israeli army fires at protesters in Nablus

Covid-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities in Europe

Niger: Dozens of civilians killed near Malian border

EU drug regulator investigating AstraZeneca vaccine

Sweden: Arson attack targets Muslim children’s school

India: 14-year-old Muslim beaten up for drinking water at temple

Afghanistan: Bus bombing kills 8 civilians in Herat

Israel demolishes al-Araqib village for 184th time

UN: 12,000 Syrian children killed, wounded by civil war

Swiss ‘burka ban’ vote ‘regrettable’: UN rights office

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

