From Tinder to Lulu: helpful information towards the contemporary World of Dating Apps

UK: Limited reopening of outdoor Covid restrictions in England

Indonesia: 20 injured in church suicide attack

Bangladesh on edge as 5 more dead in anti-Modi protests

Egypt: 32 dead, 160 hurt in train collision

Bangladesh: Fire destroyed Rohingyas shelters but not dreams

Indonesian Muslim woman runs shelter for stray dogs

UK marks anniversary of 1st Covid-19 national lockdown

US: Attack on supermarket in Colorado leaves 10 dead

WHO: Vaccine gap grows between rich and poor

Niger: 30 civilians killed near Malian border

Palestinian killed as Israeli army fires at protesters in Nablus

Covid-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities in Europe

Niger: Dozens of civilians killed near Malian border

EU drug regulator investigating AstraZeneca vaccine

Sweden: Arson attack targets Muslim children’s school

India: 14-year-old Muslim beaten up for drinking water at temple

Afghanistan: Bus bombing kills 8 civilians in Herat

Israel demolishes al-Araqib village for 184th time

UN: 12,000 Syrian children killed, wounded by civil war

Swiss ‘burka ban’ vote ‘regrettable’: UN rights office

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

